    HFG   DE000A161408

HELLOFRESH SE

(HFG)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 09/08 03:01:24 am
92.48 EUR   -0.34%
02:41aHELLOFRESH : Bernstein reiterates its Sell rating
MD
09/06GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Puma, Boeing, Holcim, Revolut, Amazon...
09/05Airbus, Nine Others to Join Germany's DAX Index
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

HELLOFRESH : Bernstein reiterates its Sell rating

09/08/2021 | 02:41am EDT
Bernstein is negative on the stock with a Sell rating. The target price is unchanged at EUR 51.50.


© MarketScreener with dpa-AFX Analyser 2021
All news about HELLOFRESH SE
Analyst Recommendations on HELLOFRESH SE
Financials
Sales 2021 5 614 M 6 648 M 6 648 M
Net income 2021 319 M 378 M 378 M
Net cash 2021 705 M 835 M 835 M
P/E ratio 2021 51,7x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 16 106 M 19 070 M 19 073 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,74x
EV / Sales 2022 2,30x
Nbr of Employees 6 432
Free-Float 92,3%
Technical analysis trends HELLOFRESH SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 92,80 €
Average target price 85,28 €
Spread / Average Target -8,10%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Dominik S. Richter Chief Executive Officer
Christian Gärtner Chief Financial Officer
Jeffrey Lieberman Chairman-Supervisory Board
Thomas W. Griesel Chief Operating Officer & CEO-International
Ursula Radeke-Pietsch Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HELLOFRESH SE46.84%19 070
WALMART INC.2.16%410 662
SYSCO CORPORATION3.88%39 502
WOOLWORTHS GROUP LIMITED3.13%37 895
THE KROGER CO.44.80%34 401
AHOLD DELHAIZE N.V.22.18%34 366