Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. HelloFresh SE
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HFG   DE000A161408

HELLOFRESH SE

(HFG)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 12/09 01:28:37 pm
77.96 EUR   +2.10%
01:17pHELLOFRESH : DZ Bank sticks Neutral
MD
09:06aHELLOFRESH : Barclays reiterates its Buy rating
MD
08:44aHELLOFRESH : Receives a Sell rating from Bernstein
MD
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

HELLOFRESH : DZ Bank sticks Neutral

12/09/2021 | 01:17pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Initially Neutral on the company, DZ Bank's analyst Thomas Maul maintained his recommendation.


© MarketScreener with dpa-AFX Analyser 2021
All news about HELLOFRESH SE
01:17pHELLOFRESH : DZ Bank sticks Neutral
MD
09:06aHELLOFRESH : Barclays reiterates its Buy rating
MD
08:44aHELLOFRESH : Receives a Sell rating from Bernstein
MD
07:27aHELLOFRESH : Credit Suisse remains its Buy rating
MD
05:49aHELLOFRESH : Kepler Cheuvreux maintains a Buy rating
MD
02:29aHELLOFRESH : JP Morgan remains Neutral
MD
12/08HelloFresh Aims to Double 2022 Investments, Names New CTO; Shares Down
MT
12/08GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Airbus, BP, Merck, Pfizer, Meta...
12/08HelloFresh to double investments in 2022 as stock dives
RE
12/08HELLOFRESH : Deutsche Bank reaffirms its Buy rating
MD
More news
Analyst Recommendations on HELLOFRESH SE
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 5 783 M 6 529 M 6 529 M
Net income 2021 290 M 327 M 327 M
Net cash 2021 656 M 741 M 741 M
P/E ratio 2021 47,2x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 13 259 M 15 028 M 14 970 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,18x
EV / Sales 2022 1,74x
Nbr of Employees 6 432
Free-Float 92,3%
Chart HELLOFRESH SE
Duration : Period :
HelloFresh SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HELLOFRESH SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 76,36 €
Average target price 91,22 €
Spread / Average Target 19,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Dominik S. Richter Chief Executive Officer
Christian Gärtner Chief Financial Officer
Jeffrey Lieberman Chairman-Supervisory Board
Thomas W. Griesel Chief Operating Officer & CEO-International
Ursula Radeke-Pietsch Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HELLOFRESH SE20.82%15 028
WALMART INC.-4.86%380 437
SYSCO CORPORATION-1.80%37 680
WOOLWORTHS GROUP LIMITED3.82%35 310
AHOLD DELHAIZE N.V.29.53%34 424
THE KROGER CO.34.79%31 594