HELLOFRESH : Gets a Sell rating from Bernstein
November 16, 2023 at 02:30 am EST
Share
Bernstein is negative on the stock with a Sell rating. The target price is unchanged and still at EUR 16.
Share
© MarketScreener with dpa-AFX Analyser - 2023
|
Market Closed -
Other stock markets
|Pre-market 02:47:53 am
|20.51 EUR
|+1.33%
|17.94
|-12.53%
|08:30am
|HELLOFRESH : Gets a Sell rating from Bernstein
|ZD
|Nov. 15
|HELLOFRESH : Jefferies reiterates its Buy rating
|ZD
|HELLOFRESH : Gets a Sell rating from Bernstein
|ZD
|HELLOFRESH : Jefferies reiterates its Buy rating
|ZD
|HELLOFRESH : Receives a Buy rating from JP Morgan
|ZD
|Lowered profit forecast weighs heavily on Hellofresh shares
|DP
|Hellofresh cuts annual forecast due to US problems - share price plummets
|DP
|HelloFresh cuts annual core profit outlook as North American unit disappoints
|RE
|HELLOFRESH : Goldman Sachs sticks Neutral
|ZD
|Real estate, tech drive European shares higher on bets of Fed rate-hike cycle end
|RE
|HelloFresh SE commences an Equity Buyback Plan for 17,149,610 shares, representing 10% of its issued share capital, under the authorization approved on May 12, 2022.
|CI
|HELLOFRESH : Berenberg reaffirms its Buy rating
|ZD
|HELLOFRESH : Bernstein reiterates its Sell rating
|ZD
|Bernstein lowers target for Hellofresh to 16 euros - 'Underperform'.
|DP
|HELLOFRESH : DZ Bank gives a Sell rating
|ZD
|HELLOFRESH : Buy rating from JP Morgan
|ZD
|HELLOFRESH : Jefferies reiterates its Buy rating
|ZD
|HELLOFRESH : Gets a Buy rating from Barclays
|ZD
|Dpa-AFX Overview: COMPANIES of 10/26/2023 - 3:15 p.m.
|DP
|Bernstein leaves Hellofresh at 'Underperform' - Target 17 euros
|DP
|HelloFresh SE Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023
|CI
|HELLOFRESH : Buy rating from Jefferies
|ZD
|HELLOFRESH : Deutsche Bank remains its Buy rating
|ZD
|HelloFresh Launches EUR150 Million Buyback of Shares, Convertible Bonds
|MT
|HELLOFRESH : Bernstein maintains a Sell rating
|ZD
|Hellofresh struggles with strong euro and vacation season in third quarter
|DP
|HELLOFRESH : Gets a Buy rating from JP Morgan
|ZD
|1st Jan change
|Capi. (M$)
|-0.10%
|3 836 M $
|+19.74%
|457 B $
|-7.78%
|35 558 M $
|-0.16%
|32 017 M $
|+0.11%
|28 045 M $
|+6.53%
|28 335 M $
|+0.48%
|27 678 M $
|+21.99%
|23 962 M $
|+12.00%
|18 123 M $
|-3.46%
|16 124 M $