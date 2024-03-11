HelloFresh SE
Equities
HFG
DE000A161408
Food Retail & Distribution
|
Real-time Estimate
Other stock markets
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|6.892 EUR
|+0.50%
|-40.57%
|-50.62%
|12:09pm
|HELLOFRESH : Receives a Buy rating from Berenberg
|ZD
|11:25am
|Hellofresh cancels medium-term targets - share value halved
|DP
EPS Revisions
|1st Jan change
|Capi.
|-50.54%
|1.27B
|+14.41%
|484B
|+22.45%
|40.27B
|+10.16%
|40.11B
|+15.89%
|34.08B
|+6.77%
|29.19B
|-11.96%
|26.64B
|+15.65%
|21.36B
|+10.60%
|18.14B
|+3.12%
|14.65B
- Stock
- Equities
- Stock HelloFresh SE - Xetra
- News HelloFresh SE
- HELLOFRESH : Receives a Buy rating from Berenberg