HELLOFRESH : Receives a Sell rating from Bernstein
September 25, 2023 at 08:40 am EDT
Bernstein analyst reiterate his Sell rating on the stock. The target price is unchanged at EUR 17.
|Real-time Estimate Tradegate 08:50:12 2023-09-25 am EDT
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|30.19 EUR
|-1.50%
|-6.88%
|+47.59%
|1st Jan change
|Capi. (M$)
|+46.71%
|5 623 M $
|+90.42%
|5 726 M $
|+77.51%
|5 102 M $
|-.--%
|4 541 M $
|+3.98%
|6 887 M $
|+27.83%
|4 221 M $
|-38.09%
|3 925 M $
|+32.69%
|3 311 M $
|-41.14%
|3 149 M $
|+8.54%
|3 085 M $