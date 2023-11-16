HELLOFRESH : Receives a Sell rating from DZ Bank
November 16, 2023 at 11:43 am EST
Share
DZ Bank reiterate its Sell rating.
Share
© MarketScreener with dpa-AFX Analyser - 2023
|
Market Closed -
Other stock markets
|After market 12:02:42 pm
|15.92 EUR
|-22.40%
|15.86
|-0.38%
|05:43pm
|HELLOFRESH : Receives a Sell rating from DZ Bank
|ZD
|05:40pm
|Global markets live: Burberry, Palo Alto, Walmart, Cisco, Adobe, Microsoft...
|HELLOFRESH : Receives a Sell rating from DZ Bank
|ZD
|Global markets live: Burberry, Palo Alto, Walmart, Cisco, Adobe, Microsoft...
|HELLOFRESH : EPS cut (2023: -47.8%, 2024: -33.0%)
|HELLOFRESH : A path fraught with challenges for HelloFresh
|European Midday Briefing : Mixed Company News Stalls Stocks Rally
|DJ
|Hellofresh slumps - analyst: business model difficult
|DP
|US Futures Down, European Stocks Mixed
|DJ
|HELLOFRESH : Goldman Sachs reaffirms its Neutral rating
|ZD
|HELLOFRESH : Deutsche Bank gives a Neutral rating
|ZD
|European shares edge lower after recent gains; HelloFresh tanks
|RE
|HelloFresh warns on profit as North American unit disappoints, shares tumble
|RE
|HelloFresh warns on profit as North American unit disappoints, shares tumble
|RE
|HELLOFRESH : Barclays reaffirms its Buy rating
|ZD
|HELLOFRESH : Gets a Sell rating from Bernstein
|ZD
|HelloFresh faces price slide - surprisingly cuts forecasts
|DP
|HELLOFRESH : Jefferies reiterates its Buy rating
|ZD
|HELLOFRESH : Receives a Buy rating from JP Morgan
|ZD
|Lowered profit forecast weighs heavily on Hellofresh shares
|DP
|Hellofresh cuts annual forecast due to US problems - share price plummets
|DP
|HELLOFRESH : Goldman Sachs sticks Neutral
|ZD
|Real estate, tech drive European shares higher on bets of Fed rate-hike cycle end
|RE
|HelloFresh SE commences an Equity Buyback Plan for 17,149,610 shares, representing 10% of its issued share capital, under the authorization approved on May 12, 2022.
|CI
|HELLOFRESH : Berenberg reaffirms its Buy rating
|ZD
|HELLOFRESH : Bernstein reiterates its Sell rating
|ZD
|Bernstein lowers target for Hellofresh to 16 euros - 'Underperform'.
|DP
|1st Jan change
|Capi. (M$)
|-22.48%
|3 836 M $
|+10.95%
|457 B $
|-7.99%
|35 558 M $
|-4.06%
|32 017 M $
|+6.53%
|28 335 M $
|-0.24%
|28 045 M $
|+1.71%
|27 678 M $
|+22.79%
|23 962 M $
|+12.00%
|18 123 M $
|-3.32%
|16 124 M $