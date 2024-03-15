Factor and initiated a share and convertible bond buy back program in Q4. In addition, we invested in a number of new product groups that will allow us to further diversify our revenue streams and set us up for sustainable future growth. Most notably, we scaled our RTE business unit, Factor, by 60% over the course of last year and c.10x since acquiring the business three years ago, making it one of the fastest growing businesses at scale globally. We successfully found product-market fit for two additional business units, our premium butcher brand, Good Chop, and our human-grade pet food brand, The Pets Table. Despite all of these investments we returned to producing positive Free Cash Flow (FCF) in 2023 and aim to grow FCF per share materially in the midterm, given that our infrastructure expansion is almost complete.

We achieved this in an uncertain economic environment marked by low consumer confidence, elevated cost of living and continued inflationary pressures across all of our input factors such as ingredients, labor, transportation and utilities. This dynamic environment required a lot of proactive management and making harsh trade-offs, both on the short-term tactical as well as on the longer-term strategic level. While we would claim that we got a lot of these decisions right, there were also areas where we clearly fell short, such as (i) our view on how quickly we would re- accelerate growth in our meal kit business and (ii) the timeline for the initial ramp-up of our new additional US RTE production site.

In our meal kits business we experienced a temporary slowdown in 2023 in both Operating Segments, similar to the general trend many consumer companies saw over the past two years, albeit with a lag due to the nature of our business model with high repeat rates. We worked hard on behalf of our customers to mitigate material inflationary pressures and outsized price increases to offer ongoing great value. A lot of the success of these measures did not translate directly into better profitability or higher growth in the meal kit business, given the material headwinds we had to overcome. Nonetheless, we still managed to expand our Group contribution margin by c. 1.3pp YoY.

Were we too optimistic in some of our assumptions? With the benefit of hindsight, it's easy to make that argument. We saw positive early signs in summer and expected these to continue for the remainder of the year. However, this expected improvement is taking longer to materialize than we had hoped for. As large shareholders of the company ourselves, we share your frustrations. At the same time, we are determined and incentivized to make the right long-term decisions for the company.

Where does this leave us for 2024 and beyond?

In our meal kit business, we saw unprecedented growth in a favorable market environment during the pandemic. Scaling our customer base and order volumes during that time felt anything but a walk in the park. Yet, looking back, we certainly benefited greatly from free traffic, powerful word-of-mouth, a relaxed labor market and a low inflation environment, giving us great operational leverage. As the tide turned strongly, starting in H2 '22, we have focused on stabilizing both our Revenue and AEBITDA in the meal kit segment at the high rates we achieved during the pandemic, as we build the muscles required for the next leg of growth. We initiated a company-wide program to continuously improve the value we bring to customers which has shown promising early results. In 2024 and beyond, we will continue to focus on improving our service levels, launch more flexible delivery options and an assortment with more breadth, both within the menu and in our HelloFresh Marketplace. None of these are quick fixes but, in the long run, a more desirable product always leads to higher demand and a more defensible market position. Customer happiness and retention are leading indicators and have trended very positively already in the last year. With all the work underway, we are convinced that we can return our meal kit segment to sustainable growth in the mid-term, while expanding back toward double-digit AEBITDA margins over time.

In 2023 we have exercised strict discipline on overall G&A and headcount development, however, we see opportunities to simplify our operating model and generate additional savings, which will benefit both our expense line and improve the velocity of decision-making.

Our growth in 2024 will primarily come from our currently underpenetrated RTE business units where we can fully leverage our growth playbook, with many proven growth strategies available to deploy in order to close the existing gap in penetration and brand recognition to our more mature meal kit markets. Opening up additional delivery days, investing into a wider assortment for our customers and diversifying our marketing mix will be the key building blocks to penetrate these markets at higher rates and ultimately increase both absolute and relative profitability as well as free cash flow for the RTE segment.

The internationalization of our RTE business outside the US has commenced successfully in 2023, with launches in Canada, Belgium and the Netherlands. We plan to bring Factor to additional geographies in 2024 and see tremendous potential to scale the recently launched RTE markets further.