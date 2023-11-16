HelloFresh SE
Hellofresh SE is a Germany-based company that provides online food services. The Company offers pre-portioned ingredients that give subscribers the opportunity to prepare home-cooked meals each week using its recipes. The users have choice between different kinds of meals and recipes which are delivered on selected weekdays. The Company delivers its products to customers in different geographical regions. The business activities of the Company are divided into two operating segments: the USA segment, which comprises operations in the USA and International segment, which includes operations in Australia, Austria, Belgium, Canada, Germany, the Netherlands, Switzerland and the United Kingdom. The company operates under the HelloFresh brand.
