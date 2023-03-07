Advanced search
    HFG   DE000A161408

HELLOFRESH SE

(HFG)
Delayed Xetra  -  11:35:52 2023-03-06 am EST
22.73 EUR   +4.94%
12:33aHellofresh : Annual financial report 2022
PU
12:32aHelloFresh SE reaches 7.6bn revenue for the FY 2022 and reports over 1bn meals shipped to customers around the world
EQ
02/28HELLOFRESH : DZ Bank reaffirms its Neutral rating
MD
HelloFresh : Annual financial report 2022

03/07/2023 | 12:33am EST
HelloFresh at a Glance

Key figures

3 months

3 months

YoY

12 months

12 months

YoY

ended

ended

ended

ended

growth

growth

31-Dec-22

31-Dec-21

31-Dec-22

31-Dec-21

Key Performance Indicators

Group

Active customers (in millions)

7.11

7.22

(1.5 %)

Number of orders (in millions)

29.28

29.47

(0.7 %)

125.13

117.32

6.7 %

Orders per customer

4.12

4.08

1.0 %

Meals (in millions)

246.2

243.9

0.9 %

1,046.5

964.3

8.5 %

Average order value (EUR) (excl. retail)

63.7

53.4

19.3 %

60.5

51.0

18.6 %

Average order value constant currency

59.6

53.4

11.6 %

56.0

51.0

9.8 %

(EUR) (excl. retail)

USA

Active customers (in millions)

3.37

3.52

(4.3 %)

Number of orders (in millions)

14.42

14.45

(0.3 %)

63.51

59.25

7.2 %

Orders per customer

4.28

4.11

4.1 %

Meals (in millions)

113.0

111.1

1.6 %

497.0

451.5

10.1 %

Average order value (EUR) (excl. retail)

76.8

59.2

29.7 %

71.2

55.6

28.1 %

Average order value constant currency

68.3

59.2

15.4 %

63.3

55.6

13.8 %

(EUR) (excl. retail)

International

Active customers (in millions)

3.74

3.70

1.1 %

Number of orders (in millions)

14.86

15.02

(1.0 %)

61.62

58.07

6.1 %

Orders per customer

3.97

4.06

(2.2 %)

Meals (in millions)

133.2

132.8

0.3 %

549.5

512.8

7.2 %

Average order value (EUR) (excl. retail)

51.0

47.8

6.7 %

49.5

46.4

6.7 %

Average order value constant currency

51.1

47.8

6.9 %

48.6

46.4

4.7 %

(EUR) (excl. retail)

2

Annual Report 2022

HelloFresh SE

3 months

3 months

YoY

12 months

12 months

YoY

Key figures

ended

ended

ended

ended

growth

growth

31-Dec-22

31-Dec-21

31-Dec-22

31-Dec-21

Results of operations

Group

Revenue (in MEUR)

1,874.5

1,580.1

18.6 %

7,607.2

5,993.4

26.9 %

Revenue constant currency (in MEUR)

1,753.3

1,580.1

11.0 %

7,048.5

5,993.4

17.6 %

Contribution margin (in MEUR)*

504.6

389.9

29.4 %

1,942.5

1,517.7

28.0 %

Contribution margin (in % of revenue)*

26.9%

24.7 %

2.2 pp

25.5%

25.3 %

0.2 pp

AEBITDA (in MEUR)

160.1

130.8

22.4 %

477.4

527.6

(9.5 %)

AEBITDA (in % of revenue)

8.5%

8.3 %

0.2 pp

6.3%

8.8 %

(2.5 pp)

USA

Revenue (in MEUR)

1,107.4

855.4

29.5 %

4,519.9

3,294.1

37.2 %

Revenue constant currency (in MEUR)

984.5

855.4

15.1 %

4,017.9

3,294.1

22.0 %

Contribution margin (in MEUR)*

329.1

216.5

52.0 %

1,237.6

854.8

44.8 %

Contribution margin (in % of revenue)*

29.6%

25.2 %

4.4 pp

27.3%

25.9 %

1.4 pp

AEBITDA (in MEUR)

130.4

77.7

67.8 %

401.5

310.1

29.5 %

AEBITDA (in % of revenue)

11.7%

9.1 %

2.6 pp

8.8%

9.4 %

(0.6 pp)

International

Revenue (in MEUR)

767.1

724.6

5.9 %

3,087.1

2,699.0

14.4 %

Revenue constant currency (in MEUR)

768.8

724.6

6.1 %

3,030.6

2,699.0

12.3 %

Contribution margin (in MEUR)*

187.3

177.8

5.3 %

743.3

681.2

9.1 %

Contribution margin (in % of revenue)*

24.2%

24.4 %

(0.2 pp)

23.9%

25.1 %

(1.2 pp)

AEBITDA (in MEUR)

66.4

74.0

(10.3 %)

208.0

297.5

(30.1 %)

AEBITDA (in % of revenue)

8.6%

10.2 %

(1.6 pp)

6.7%

11.0 %

(4.3 pp)

Group Financial Position

Net working capital (in MEUR)

(356.0)

(289.5)

(356.0)

(289.5)

Cash flow from operating activities

48.0

62.0

313.4

458.6

(in MEUR)

Free cash flow (excl. repayment of lease

(57.5)

(60.7)

(104.0)

206.7

liabilities) (in MEUR)

Cash and cash equivalents (in MEUR)

504.0

827.1

504.0

827.1

*Excluding share-based compensation (SBC) expenses

3

Annual Report 2022

HelloFresh SE

Contents

A

To Our Shareholders

5

Letter by the Management Board

5

Report of the Supervisory Board

7

Corporate Strategy

11

B

Combined Management Report

13

1.

Fundamentals of the Group

14

2.

Performance Measurement System

17

3.

Economic Position

19

4.

Position of the Group

22

5.

Risk and Opportunity Report

28

6.

Outlook

35

7.

Supplementary Management Report to the Separate Financial Statement of HelloFresh SE

36

8.

Corporate Governance Statement

39

9.

Combined Non-FinancialReport

40

10.

Takeover Law

41

C

Consolidated Financial Statements

45

Consolidated Statement of Financial Position

46

Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income

48

Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity

49

Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows

50

Notes to the Consolidated Financial Statements

52

D

Further Information

97

Responsibility Statement by the Management Board

97

Independent Auditor's Report

98

Glossary

105

Financial Calendar

107

Imprint

108

4

Annual Report 2022

HelloFresh SE

A. To Our Shareholders

Edward Boyes

Thomas Griesel

Dominik Richter

Christian Gaertner

Letter by the Management Board

Dear shareholders,

Dear HelloFresh shareholders,

2022 marked the anticipated return to normalcy post covid19. The respite, however, was short lived, when in February, Russia launched an attack against Ukraine. While HelloFresh has no operations there, our teams did their utmost to help by sending food and other donations via special carriers. As a consequence of the war, the world was hit by unprecedented widespread inflation and rapidly increasing interest rates, causing heightened volatility and uncertainty across a number of markets.

While we continue to face a challenging macro environment, there are many moments and developments in 2022 that we are extremely proud of. First off, we would like to thank our teams across the world for significantly contributing to building a more resilient business in 2022. It is thanks to their efforts that we achieved constant currency Group revenue growth of 17.6%. From an AEBITDA perspective, we achieved MEUR 477.4, at a margin of 6.3 %, continuing to outperform other e-commerce peers globally. Some highlights include:

  • For the first time, our US segment achieved a quarterly revenue figure in excess of EUR 1bn in Q1
  • Q2 represented our largest revenue quarter ever at MEUR 1,957.1
  • In constant currency terms, the Group's AOV increase by 9.8 % driven not only by selective price increases, but also customers ordering more meals per box, add ons, etc
  • The Group's AOR remained stable at 4.12 in the first post pandemic year
  • We launched the HelloFresh brand in Spain and in Ireland, opening up an additional TAM of 20.5m households
  • Specialty diet meal kit brand Green Chef was rolled out in the BeNeLux market
  • Our US ready-to-eat business Factor continued on its strong growth path, achieving #1 US market share and turning profitable
  • The HelloFresh market offering was rolled out and made available in 9 markets by the end of 2022

5

Annual Report 2022

HelloFresh SE

Disclaimer

HelloFresh SE published this content on 07 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 March 2023 05:32:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
