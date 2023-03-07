HelloFresh : Annual financial report 2022

A. To Our Shareholders

Edward Boyes Thomas Griesel Dominik Richter Christian Gaertner

Letter by the Management Board

Dear HelloFresh shareholders,

2022 marked the anticipated return to normalcy post covid19. The respite, however, was short lived, when in February, Russia launched an attack against Ukraine. While HelloFresh has no operations there, our teams did their utmost to help by sending food and other donations via special carriers. As a consequence of the war, the world was hit by unprecedented widespread inflation and rapidly increasing interest rates, causing heightened volatility and uncertainty across a number of markets.

While we continue to face a challenging macro environment, there are many moments and developments in 2022 that we are extremely proud of. First off, we would like to thank our teams across the world for significantly contributing to building a more resilient business in 2022. It is thanks to their efforts that we achieved constant currency Group revenue growth of 17.6%. From an AEBITDA perspective, we achieved MEUR 477.4, at a margin of 6.3 %, continuing to outperform other e-commerce peers globally. Some highlights include: