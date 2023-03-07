HelloFresh : Annual financial report 2022

Supplementary Management Report to the Separate Financial Statement of HelloFresh SE
36
8.
Corporate Governance Statement
39
9.
CombinedNon-FinancialReport
40
10.
Takeover Law
41
C
Consolidated Financial Statements
45
Consolidated Statement of Financial Position
46
Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income
48
Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity
49
Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows
50
Notes to the Consolidated Financial Statements
52
D
Further Information
97
Responsibility Statement by the Management Board
97
Independent Auditor's Report
98
Glossary
105
Financial Calendar
107
Imprint
108
4
Annual Report 2022
HelloFresh SE
A. To Our Shareholders
Edward Boyes
Thomas Griesel
Dominik Richter
Christian Gaertner
Letter by the Management Board
Dear HelloFresh shareholders,
2022 marked the anticipated return to normalcy post covid19. The respite, however, was short lived, when in February, Russia launched an attack against Ukraine. While HelloFresh has no operations there, our teams did their utmost to help by sending food and other donations via special carriers. As a consequence of the war, the world was hit by unprecedented widespread inflation and rapidly increasing interest rates, causing heightened volatility and uncertainty across a number of markets.
While we continue to face a challenging macro environment, there are many moments and developments in 2022 that we are extremely proud of. First off, we would like to thank our teams across the world for significantly contributing to building a more resilient business in 2022. It is thanks to their efforts that we achieved constant currency Group revenue growth of 17.6%. From an AEBITDA perspective, we achieved MEUR 477.4, at a margin of 6.3 %, continuing to outperform other e-commerce peers globally. Some highlights include:
For the first time, our US segment achieved a quarterly revenue figure in excess of EUR 1bn in Q1
Q2 represented our largest revenue quarter ever at MEUR 1,957.1
In constant currency terms, the Group's AOV increase by 9.8 % driven not only by selective price increases, but also customers ordering more meals per box, add ons, etc
The Group's AOR remained stable at 4.12 in the first post pandemic year
We launched the HelloFresh brand in Spain and in Ireland, opening up an additional TAM of 20.5m households
Specialty diet meal kit brand Green Chef was rolled out in the BeNeLux market
Our US ready-to-eat business Factor continued on its strong growth path, achieving #1 US market share and turning profitable
The HelloFresh market offering was rolled out and made available in 9 markets by the end of 2022