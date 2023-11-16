Stock HFG HELLOFRESH SE
HelloFresh SE

HelloFresh SE

Equities

HFG

DE000A161408

Food Retail & Distribution

Real-time Estimate Tradegate
Other stock markets
 07:25:46 2023-11-16 am EST 		Intraday chart for HelloFresh SE 5-day change 1st Jan Change
15.62 EUR -23.87% -21.80% -22.26%
Latest news about HelloFresh SE

HELLOFRESH : EPS cut (2023: -47.8%, 2024: -33.0%) Alphavalue
HELLOFRESH : A path fraught with challenges for HelloFresh Alphavalue
European Midday Briefing : Mixed Company News Stalls Stocks Rally DJ
Hellofresh slumps - analyst: business model difficult DP
US Futures Down, European Stocks Mixed DJ
HELLOFRESH : Goldman Sachs reaffirms its Neutral rating ZD
HELLOFRESH : Deutsche Bank gives a Neutral rating ZD
European shares edge lower after recent gains; HelloFresh tanks RE
HelloFresh warns on profit as North American unit disappoints, shares tumble RE
HELLOFRESH : Barclays reaffirms its Buy rating ZD
HELLOFRESH : Gets a Sell rating from Bernstein ZD
HelloFresh faces price slide - surprisingly cuts forecasts DP
HELLOFRESH : Jefferies reiterates its Buy rating ZD
HELLOFRESH : Receives a Buy rating from JP Morgan ZD
Lowered profit forecast weighs heavily on Hellofresh shares DP
Hellofresh cuts annual forecast due to US problems - share price plummets DP
HELLOFRESH : Goldman Sachs sticks Neutral ZD
Real estate, tech drive European shares higher on bets of Fed rate-hike cycle end RE
HelloFresh SE commences an Equity Buyback Plan for 17,149,610 shares, representing 10% of its issued share capital, under the authorization approved on May 12, 2022. CI
HELLOFRESH : Berenberg reaffirms its Buy rating ZD
HELLOFRESH : Bernstein reiterates its Sell rating ZD
Bernstein lowers target for Hellofresh to 16 euros - 'Underperform'. DP
HELLOFRESH : DZ Bank gives a Sell rating ZD
HELLOFRESH : Buy rating from JP Morgan ZD

Company Profile

Hellofresh SE is a Germany-based company that provides online food services. The Company offers pre-portioned ingredients that give subscribers the opportunity to prepare home-cooked meals each week using its recipes. The users have choice between different kinds of meals and recipes which are delivered on selected weekdays. The Company delivers its products to customers in different geographical regions. The business activities of the Company are divided into two operating segments: the USA segment, which comprises operations in the USA and International segment, which includes operations in Australia, Austria, Belgium, Canada, Germany, the Netherlands, Switzerland and the United Kingdom. The company operates under the HelloFresh brand.
Sector
Food Retail & Distribution
Calendar
2023-11-15 - Morgan Stanley European TMT Conference
Ratings for HelloFresh SE

Trading Rating :
Investor Rating :
ESG Refinitiv :
B
Analysts' Consensus

Sell
Consensus
Buy
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
15
Last Close Price
20.51EUR
Average target price
30.35EUR
Spread / Average Target
+47.96%
Sector Other Food Retail & Distribution

1st Jan change Capi. (M$)
HELLOFRESH SE Stock HelloFresh SE
-22.26% 3 836 M $
WALMART INC. Stock Walmart Inc.
+19.74% 457 B $
SYSCO CORPORATION Stock Sysco Corporation
-7.78% 35 558 M $
KROGER CO. (THE) Stock Kroger Co. (The)
-0.16% 32 017 M $
AHOLD DELHAIZE N.V. Stock Ahold Delhaize N.V.
+0.04% 28 045 M $
WOOLWORTHS GROUP LIMITED Stock Woolworths Group Limited
+6.53% 28 335 M $
LOBLAW COMPANIES LIMITED Stock Loblaw Companies Limited
+0.48% 27 678 M $
TESCO PLC Stock Tesco PLC
+23.62% 23 962 M $
AEON CO., LTD. Stock Aeon Co., Ltd.
+12.00% 18 123 M $
GEORGE WESTON LIMITED Stock George Weston Limited
-3.46% 16 124 M $
Other Food Retail & Distribution
