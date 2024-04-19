Stock HFG HELLOFRESH SE
HelloFresh SE

Equities

HFG

DE000A161408

Food Retail & Distribution

Market Closed - Xetra
 11:35:11 2024-04-18 am EDT 		Pre-market 02:08:47 am
6.686 EUR +8.19% Intraday chart for HelloFresh SE 6.588 -1.47%
07:48am HELLOFRESH : EPS cut (2023: -92.2%, 2024: -61.0%) Alphavalue
Apr. 18 HELLOFRESH : Barclays sticks Neutral ZD
Company Profile

Hellofresh SE is a Germany-based company that provides online food services. The Company offers pre-portioned ingredients that give subscribers the opportunity to prepare home-cooked meals each week using its recipes. The users have choice between different kinds of meals and recipes which are delivered on selected weekdays. The Company delivers its products to customers in different geographical regions. The business activities of the Company are divided into two operating segments: the USA segment, which comprises operations in the USA and International segment, which includes operations in Australia, Austria, Belgium, Canada, Germany, the Netherlands, Switzerland and the United Kingdom. The company operates under the HelloFresh brand.
Calendar
2024-04-24 - Q1 2024 Earnings Release
Related indices
STOXX EUROPE 600 (EUR) , MDAX
Ratings for HelloFresh SE

Trading Rating
Investor Rating
ESG Refinitiv
B
Analysts' Consensus

Sell
Consensus
Buy
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
17
Last Close Price
6.686 EUR
Average target price
9.965 EUR
Spread / Average Target
+49.05%
