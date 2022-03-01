Log in
    HFG   DE000A161408

HELLOFRESH SE

(HFG)
Real-time Estimate Tradegate -  03/22 02:57:42 am
51.37 EUR   +5.09%
02:48aHELLOFRESH : FY 2021 Results Presentation
PU
12:48aHELLOFRESH : Annual financial report 2021 (PDF)
PU
12:47aEMEA MORNING BRIEFING : Europe on Back Foot Again as Russia-Ukraine Talks End With No Deal
DJ
HelloFresh : FY 2021 Results Presentation

03/01/2022 | 02:48am EST
Q4 & FY 2021 Results

March 1st, 2022

1

Disclaimer

This document has been prepared by HelloFresh SE (the "Company" and, together with its subsidiaries, the "Group"). All material contained in this document and information presented is for information purposes only and must not be relied upon for any purpose, and does not purport to be a full or complete description of the Company or the Group. This document does not, and is not intended to, constitute or form part of, and should not be construed as, an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to purchase, subscribe for or otherwise acquire, any securities of the Company, nor shall it or any part of it form the basis of or be relied upon in connection with or act as any inducement or recommendation to enter into any contract or commitment or investment decision or other transaction whatsoever. This document is not directed at, or intended for distribution to or use by, any person or entity that is a citizen or resident or located in any locality, state, country or other jurisdiction where such distribution, publication, availability or use would be contrary to law or regulation or which would require any registration or licensing within such jurisdiction. Persons into whose possession this document comes should inform themselves about, and observe, any such restrictions.

No representation, warranty or undertaking, express or implied, is made by the Company or any other Group company as to, and no reliance should be placed on, the fairness, accuracy, completeness or correctness of the information or the opinions contained herein, for any purpose whatsoever. No responsibility, obligation or liability is or will be accepted by the Company, any other Group company or any of their officers, directors, employees, affiliates, agents or advisers in relation to any written or oral information provided in this document or in connection with the document. All information in this document is subject to verification, correction, completion, updating and change without notice. Neither the Company, nor any other Group company undertake any obligation to provide the recipient with access to any additional information or to update this document or any information or to correct any inaccuracies in any such information.

A significant portion of the information contained in this document, including market data and trend information, is based on estimates or expectations of the Company, and there can be no assurance that these estimates or expectations are or will prove to be accurate. Where any information and statistics are quoted from any external source, such information or statistics should not be interpreted as having been adopted or endorsed by the Company or any other person as being accurate. All statements in this document attributable to third party industry experts represent the Company's interpretation of data, research opinion or viewpoints published by such industry experts, and have not been reviewed by them. Each publication of such industry experts speaks as of its original publication date and not as of the date of this document.

This document contains forward-looking statements relating to the business, financial performance and results of the Company, the Group or the industry in which the Group operates. These statements may be identified by words such as "expectation", "belief', "estimate", "plan", "target" or "forecast" and similar expressions, or by their context. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding: strategies, outlook and growth prospects; future plans and potential for future growth; growth for products and services in new markets; industry trends; and the impact of regulatory initiatives. These statements are made on the basis of current knowledge and assumptions and involve risks and uncertainties. Various factors could cause actual future results, performance or events to differ materially from those described in these statements, and neither the Company nor any other person accepts any responsibility for the accuracy of the opinions expressed in this document or the underlying assumptions. No obligation is assumed to update any forward-looking statements.

This document includes certain financial measures not presented in accordance with IFRS, including, but not limited to, AEBITDA. These financial measures are not measures of financial performance in accordance with IFRS and may exclude items that are significant in understanding and assessing the Company's financial results. Therefore, these measures should not be considered in isolation or as an alternative to result for the period or other measures of profitability, liquidity or performance under IFRS. You should be aware that the Company's presentation of these measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies, which may be defined and calculated differently. See the appendix for a reconciliation of certain of these non-IFRS measures to the most directly comparable IFRS measure.

Q4 and FY Results 2021 | 2

Our Mission

We change the way people eat forever

Our Vision

The world's leading, fully integrated foods solution group

2021 Highlights

Almost 1.0 billion meals delivered across our 17 markets globally

Revenue significantly increased to €6.0B, with CC growth of 61.5%

Year on year increase in AEBITDA to €527.6m, delivering a margin of 8.8%

Positive full year free cash flow of €181.3m, despite strong growth investments, resulting into a year end cash position of €827.1m

Launch of three new geographies: Norway, Italy, Japan

Successful expansion in ready-to-eat, with significant triple-digit growth in the US and market entry into Australia through YouFoodz

Q4 and FY Results 2021 | 4

Q4 Customers increased by 36.5% year-on-year to 7.2m

  • Continued YoY growth across both segments
    • Intl +38.1% (incl. YouFoodz)
    • US +34.9% (incl. Factor)
  • Q4 2019: 2.97m [Y-o-2Y +143%]

2020 2021

Q4 Active Customers

(in Millions)

+36.5%

Q4 2020Q4 2021

Q4 and FY Results 2021 | 5



Disclaimer

HelloFresh SE published this content on 01 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 March 2022 07:47:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 5 878 M 6 600 M 6 600 M
Net income 2021 287 M 322 M 322 M
Net cash 2021 625 M 701 M 701 M
P/E ratio 2021 30,5x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 8 379 M 9 409 M 9 409 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,32x
EV / Sales 2022 1,06x
Nbr of Employees 6 432
Free-Float -
Managers and Directors
Dominik S. Richter Chief Executive Officer
Christian Gärtner Chief Financial Officer
Jeffrey Lieberman Chairman-Supervisory Board
Thomas W. Griesel Chief Operating Officer & CEO-International
Ursula Radeke-Pietsch Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HELLOFRESH SE-27.63%9 409
WALMART INC.-5.74%378 302
SYSCO CORPORATION10.88%44 275
KROGER3.40%34 160
WOOLWORTHS GROUP LIMITED-5.92%31 177
AHOLD DELHAIZE N.V.-8.81%30 493