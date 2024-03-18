Stock HFG HELLOFRESH SE
HelloFresh SE

Equities

HFG

DE000A161408

Food Retail & Distribution

Market Closed - Xetra
 12:36:42 2024-03-15 pm EDT 		Pre-market 03:22:10 am
7.482 EUR +10.94% Intraday chart for HelloFresh SE 7.528 +0.61%
07:44am HELLOFRESH : No news is good news Alphavalue
12:00am HelloFresh SE(XTRA:HFG) dropped from FTSE All-World Index CI
Latest news about HelloFresh SE

HELLOFRESH : No news is good news Alphavalue
Dpa-AFX Overview: COMPANIES from 15.03.2024 - 15:15 DP
HELLOFRESH : Barclays reaffirms its Buy rating ZD
UBS reiterates Hellofresh at 'Sell' - Target 5.80 euros DP
HELLOFRESH : Gets a Sell rating from Bernstein ZD
HELLOFRESH : JP Morgan gives a Buy rating ZD
HELLOFRESH : UBS remains a Sell rating ZD
HELLOFRESH : Goldman Sachs reaffirms its Sell rating ZD
Hellofresh tries to recover despite loss of customers DP
US Futures, European Stocks Mostly Flat DJ
Transcript : HelloFresh SE, 2023 Earnings Call, Mar 15, 2024
Hellofresh struggles with even greater customer loss DP
HelloFresh SE Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2023 CI
HelloFresh SE Reports Earnings Results for the Fourth Quarter Ended December 31, 2023 CI
JPMorgan lowers target for Hellofresh to 9 euros - 'Overweight' DP
HELLOFRESH : JP Morgan keeps its Buy rating ZD
Analysis-HelloFresh investors struggle to swallow strategy revamp RE
HELLOFRESH : DZ Bank remains a Sell rating ZD
HELLOFRESH : Opinion change, from Buy to Sell Alphavalue

Hellofresh SE is a Germany-based company that provides online food services. The Company offers pre-portioned ingredients that give subscribers the opportunity to prepare home-cooked meals each week using its recipes. The users have choice between different kinds of meals and recipes which are delivered on selected weekdays. The Company delivers its products to customers in different geographical regions. The business activities of the Company are divided into two operating segments: the USA segment, which comprises operations in the USA and International segment, which includes operations in Australia, Austria, Belgium, Canada, Germany, the Netherlands, Switzerland and the United Kingdom. The company operates under the HelloFresh brand.
Sector
Food Retail & Distribution
2024-03-17 - JPM Internet Day Conference
Related indices
STOXX EUROPE 600 (EUR) , MDAX
Income Statement Evolution

Ratings for HelloFresh SE

Trading Rating
Investor Rating
ESG Refinitiv
B
Analysts' Consensus

Sell
Consensus
Buy
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
18
Last Close Price
7.482 EUR
Average target price
10.64 EUR
Spread / Average Target
+42.27%
Sector Other Food Retail & Distribution

1st Jan change Capi.
HELLOFRESH SE Stock HelloFresh SE
-47.71% 1.39B
WALMART INC. Stock Walmart Inc.
+15.47% 489B
KROGER CO. (THE) Stock Kroger Co. (The)
+22.64% 40.33B
SYSCO CORPORATION Stock Sysco Corporation
+10.65% 40.28B
LOBLAW COMPANIES LIMITED Stock Loblaw Companies Limited
+17.43% 34.37B
AHOLD DELHAIZE N.V. Stock Ahold Delhaize N.V.
+5.92% 28.57B
WOOLWORTHS GROUP LIMITED Stock Woolworths Group Limited
-12.66% 26.18B
TESCO PLC Stock Tesco PLC
-1.00% 25.59B
AEON CO., LTD. Stock Aeon Co., Ltd.
+12.88% 20.27B
GEORGE WESTON LIMITED Stock George Weston Limited
+9.53% 17.89B
Other Food Retail & Distribution
