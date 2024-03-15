About this Report

This report represents the combined separated Non-Financial Report for HelloFresh SE and HelloFresh Group (further "HelloFresh") in accordance with Section 289b through Section 289e, and in conjunction with Section 315b and Section 315c of the German Commercial Code (HGB). The report also discloses the eligibility and alignment of HelloFresh activities in line with the EU Taxonomy Regulation (see pages 43-55). No specific reporting framework was applied to this non-financial report, as the meal-kit industry is not currently addressed directly by common reporting frameworks.

This report has been reviewed by KPMG AG Wirtschaftsprüfungsgesellschaft, to obtain limited assurance relating to the disclosures legally required in accordance with Sections 315b and 315c combined with 289b through 289e of the HGB. Please see the assurance statement on page 60.

Starting from 2024 financial year, HelloFresh will prepare its Sustainability Statement in accordance with the European Sustainability Reporting Standards (ESRS) to comply with the EU Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive (CSRD), and will accordingly publish this information as part of the HelloFresh Management Report.

Group Structure and Business Model

HelloFresh was founded in 2011 as one of the first innovators in the meal-kit industry. Our mission is to change the way people eat - forever. Our meal kits contain nearly everything required to create varied, nutritious meals at home, helping our customers save time on shopping and meal planning. We also offer a wide range of ready-to-eat meals, snacks, pantry items, as well as food for pets.

We have built a strong, trusted brand over the years, and currently operate in 18 countries: Australia, Austria, Belgium, Canada, Denmark, France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, the United Kingdom, and the United States. The meal-kit market is our primary business vertical and is represented by our HelloFresh, EveryPlate, Green Chef, and Chefs Plate brands. We also operate a direct-to-consumerready-to-eat business vertical, represented by our Factor and Youfoodz brands, and other food-related business such as GoodChop, delivering high-quality meat and seafood from domestic family farms and fisheries. In 2023 we continued to expand our other food- related businesses launching The Pets Table, which delivers premium dog food. For tracking and disclosing progress on selected performance indicators, we separate our meal-kit business from our other businesses due to the difference in operations and processes.

Our business model allows us to manage a shorter supply chain compared to those used by grocery stores, and we operate on an agile make-to-order basis which gives us greater control over our resources and waste management. Further information on our business model is included in Section 1 of our Combined Management Report.

Throughout this report we refer to HelloFresh activities globally, however, in certain instances, it is necessary to differentiate between our North American Vertical, which includes the United States and Canada, and our International Vertical (all other 16 countries listed above). In some instances, we further specify regions, such as DACH (Germany, Austria and Switzerland), Benelux (Belgium, Netherlands and Luxembourg) and Nordics (Denmark, Norway and Sweden).