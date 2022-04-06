HelloFresh : Notice on the Convocation Pursuant to Section § 125 German Stock Corporation Act (Table 3 EU-DVO A-F)

HelloFresh SE

Information pursuant to Section 125 (1) in conjunction with Section 125 (5) German Stock Corporation Act (AktG), Article 4 (1), Table 3 of the Annex of the Commission Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212

Virtual Annual General Meeting of HelloFresh SE 2022 In the format required by the Commission Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212: GMETHFG00512

1. Unique identifier of the event

2. Type of message Notice of the General Meeting In the format required by the Commission Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212: NEWM B. Specification of the issuer May 12, 2022

1. Date of the General Meeting

2. Time of the General Meeting In the format required by the Commission Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212: 20220512 10:00 hrs (CEST) (corresponds to 08:00 hrs UTC) In the format required by the Commission Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212: 08:00 hrs UTC (Coordinated Universal Time)

3. Type of General Meeting

Virtual Annual General Meeting without physical presence of the shareholders or their proxies

In the format required by the Commission Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212: GMET

4. Location of the General Meeting

URL of the virtual General Meeting:https://ir.hellofreshgroup.com/agm

Venue within the meaning of the German Stock Corporation Act: Business Bremises of Grünebaum Gesellschaft für Event Logistik mbH, Leibnizstraße 38, 10625 Berlin, Germany

5.

Record Date

Record Date for bearer shares: April 20, 2022, 24:00 hrs (CEST) (corresponds to 22:00 hrs UTC)

5. Record Date

In the format required by the Commission Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212: Record Date bearer shares: 20220420; 22:00 hrs UTC (Coordinated Universal Time)

6. Uniform Resource Locator (URL)

https://ir.hellofreshgroup.com/agm

D. Participation* in the general meeting - voting by correspondence

1. Method of participation by shareholder

Voting by correspondence

In the format required by the Commission Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212: EV

The entire Annual General Meeting will be available to the properly registered shareholders and their proxies live in video and audio via the password-protected Online Portal at the internet addresshttps://ir.hellofreshgroup.com/agm.

2. Issuer deadline for the notification of participation

Application for registration to the General Meeting until May 5, 2022, 24:00 hrs (CEST) (corresponds to 22:00 hrs UTC)

In the format required by the Commission Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212: 20220505; 22:00 hrs UTC (Coordinated Universal Time)

3. Issuer deadline for voting

For the voting by correspondence by post or email: May 11, 2022, 24:00 hrs (CEST) (corresponds to 22:00 hrs UTC)

In the format required by the Commission Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212: 20220511; 22:00 hrs UTC (Coordinated Universal Time)

For the voting by correspondence via the Online Portal: Until immediately before the explicit closure of voting by the chairman of the meeting on the day of the General Meeting on May 12, 2022

In the format required by the Commission Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212: 20220512; until immediately before the explicit closure of voting by the chairman of the meeting

For all variants of voting by correspondence: The prerequisite for exercising voting rights through voting by correspondence is that registration and evidence of shareholding are provided in due time and form.

D. Participation* in the general meeting - participation* by proxy

1. Method of participation by shareholder

Proxy authorization through

• Granting of proxy authorization and of voting instructions to the bound by instructions proxies designated by the Company;

• Granting of proxy authorization and of potential voting instructions to an intermediary, a shareholders' association, a proxy advisor or a person who offers shareholders the exercise of their voting rights at the General Meeting in a businesslike manner;

• Granting of proxy authorization and of potential voting instructions to third persons.

In the format required by the Commission Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212: PX

The entire Annual General Meeting will be available to the properly registered shareholders and their proxies live in video and audio via the password-protected Online Portal at the internet addresshttps://ir.hellofreshgroup.com/agm.

2. Issuer deadline for the notification of participation

Application for registration to the General Meeting until May 5, 2022, 24:00 hrs (CEST) (corresponds to 22:00 hrs UTC)

In the format required by the Commission Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212: 20220505; 22:00 hrs UTC (Coordinated Universal Time)

3. Issuer deadline for voting

For the granting of proxy authorization and of voting instructions to the bound by instructions proxies designated by the Company by post or email: May 11, 2022, 24:00 hrs (CEST) (corresponds to 22:00 hrs UTC) In the format required by the Commission Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212: 20220511; 22:00 hrs UTC (Coordinated Universal Time)

For the granting of proxy authorization and of voting instructions to the bound by instructions proxies designated by the Company via the Online Portal: Until immediately before the explicit closure of voting by the chairman of the meeting on the day of the General Meeting on May 11, 2022

In the format required by the Commission Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212: 20220512; until immediately before the explicit closure of voting by the chairman of the meeting

For all variants of proxy authorization: In each case, it is necessary to duly submit the application for registration as well as evidence of the shareholding. Proxies (including intermediaries, shareholders' associations, proxy advisors, and persons who offer shareholders the exercise of their voting rights at the General Meeting in a businesslike manner) in order to cast votes, must also use the bound by instructions proxies designated by the Company or voting by correspondence.

E. Agenda - agenda item 1

1. Unique identifier of the agenda item 1

2. Title of the agenda item Presentation of the adopted annual financial statements and the consolidated financial statements approved by the Supervisory Board as of December 31, 2021, the combined management report for the Company and the Group for the fiscal year 2021, the report of the Supervisory Board for the fiscal year 2021 and the explanatory report of the Management Board on the disclosures pursuant to Section 289a (1), Section 315a (1) of the German Commercial Code (Handelsgesetzbuch - "HGB") In the format required by the Commission Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212 (brief summary): Presentation of annual financial statements, group financial statements and reports for FY 2021

3. Uniform Resource Locator (URL) of the materials https://ir.hellofreshgroup.com/agm

4. Vote

5. Alternative voting options ------ E. Agenda - agenda item 2

1. Unique identifier of the agenda item 2

2. Title of the agenda item Resolution on the appropriation of the balance sheet profit of HelloFresh SE for the fiscal year 2021

3. Uniform Resource Locator (URL) of the materials https://ir.hellofreshgroup.com/agm

4. Vote

Binding vote

In the format required by the Commission Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212: BV

5. Alternative voting options

Vote in favor, vote against, abstention, blank

In the format required by the Commission Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212: VF, VA, AB, BL

E. Agenda - agenda item 3

1. Unique identifier of the agenda item 3

2. Title of the agenda item Resolution on the discharge of the members of the Management Board for the fiscal year 2021

3. Uniform Resource Locator (URL) of the materials https://ir.hellofreshgroup.com/agm

4. Vote Binding vote In the format required by the Commission Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212: BV

5. Alternative voting options Vote in favor, vote against, abstention, blank In the format required by the Commission Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212: VF, VA, AB, BL E. Agenda - agenda item 4

1. Unique identifier of the agenda item 4

2. Title of the agenda item Resolution on the discharge of the members of the Supervisory Board for the fiscal year 2021

3. Uniform Resource Locator (URL) of the materials https://ir.hellofreshgroup.com/agm

4. Vote Binding vote In the format required by the Commission Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212: BV

5. Alternative voting options Vote in favor, vote against, abstention, blank In the format required by the Commission Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212: VF, VA, AB, BL E. Agenda - agenda item 5

1. Unique identifier of the agenda item 5

2. Title of the agenda item

Resolution on the appointment of the auditor of the annual financial statements and the auditor of the consolidated financial statements for the fiscal year 2022 as well as the auditor for the review, if any, of the condensed financial statements and the interim management report in the fiscal year 2022 and for a review, if any, of additional interim financial information in the fiscal years 2022 and 2023