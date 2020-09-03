HelloFresh SE : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

Log in
09/03/2020 | 11:20am EDT


Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

03.09.2020 / 17:14
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Christian
Last name(s): Gärtner

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
HelloFresh SE

b) LEI
391200ZAF4V6XD2M9G57 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A161408

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
40.40 EUR 14140.0000 EUR
39.80 EUR 13930.0000 EUR
39.52 EUR 3952.0000 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
40.03 EUR 32022.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2020-09-03; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Name: Xetra
MIC: XETR


03.09.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: HelloFresh SE
Saarbrücker Straße 37a
10405 Berlin
Germany
Internet: www.hellofreshgroup.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

62569  03.09.2020 


© EQS 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
