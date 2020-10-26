Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  HelloFresh SE    HFG   DE000A161408

HELLOFRESH SE

(HFG)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 10/26 02:48:07 pm
47.26 EUR   +0.77%
02:20pHELLOFRESH SE : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
10/23HELLOFRESH : Gets a Buy rating from Barclays
MD
10/22HELLOFRESH : Kepler Cheuvreux sticks Neutral
MD
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

HelloFresh SE : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/26/2020 | 02:20pm EDT


Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

26.10.2020 / 19:18
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Jeffrey
Last name(s): Lieberman

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
HelloFresh SE

b) LEI
391200ZAF4V6XD2M9G57 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A161408

b) Nature of the transaction
111,522 shares in HelloFresh SE obtained in relation to an indirect participation in HelloFresh SE

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
not numberable not numberable

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
not numberable not numberable

e) Date of the transaction
2020-10-22; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


26.10.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: HelloFresh SE
Saarbrücker Straße 37a
10405 Berlin
Germany
Internet: www.hellofreshgroup.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

63286  26.10.2020 

© EQS 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about HELLOFRESH SE
02:20pHELLOFRESH SE : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
10/23HELLOFRESH : Gets a Buy rating from Barclays
MD
10/22HELLOFRESH : Kepler Cheuvreux sticks Neutral
MD
10/21HELLOFRESH : Credit Suisse reiterates its Buy rating
MD
10/19HELLOFRESH : Receives a Buy rating from Berenberg
MD
10/16GRAIN HIGHLIGHTS : Top Stories of the Day
DJ
10/16HELLOFRESH : DZ Bank reiterates its Sell rating
MD
10/16HELLOFRESH : JP Morgan remains Neutral
MD
10/16HELLOFRESH : expects revenue and adjusted EBITDA ('AEBITDA') for Q3 2020 signifi..
EQ
10/12HELLOFRESH : Receives a Buy rating from Barclays
MD
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 3 397 M 4 015 M 4 015 M
Net income 2020 268 M 317 M 317 M
Net cash 2020 449 M 530 M 530 M
P/E ratio 2020 29,9x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 8 140 M 9 635 M 9 620 M
EV / Sales 2020 2,26x
EV / Sales 2021 1,89x
Nbr of Employees 4 477
Free-Float 81,4%
Chart HELLOFRESH SE
Duration : Period :
HelloFresh SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HELLOFRESH SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 57,08 €
Last Close Price 46,90 €
Spread / Highest target 47,1%
Spread / Average Target 21,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -21,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Dominik S. Richter Chief Executive Officer
Jeffrey Lieberman Chairman-Supervisory Board
Thomas W. Griesel Chief Operating Officer & CEO-International
Christian Gärtner Chief Financial Officer
Nuno Simaria Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HELLOFRESH SE151.34%9 635
WOOLWORTHS GROUP LIMITED7.41%34 794
SYSCO CORPORATION-24.25%32 989
AHOLD DELHAIZE N.V.9.04%30 319
TESCO PLC-16.11%27 191
KROGER13.00%25 389
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group