DGAP-PVR : HelloFresh SE: Release according to -4-
DJ
DGAP-PVR : HelloFresh SE: Release according to -3-
DJ
DGAP-PVR : HelloFresh SE: Release according to -2-
DJ
HelloFresh SE : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

08/20/2021 | 06:49am EDT
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

20.08.2021 / 12:47
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Name and legal form: TWG Ventures GmbH

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Person closely associated with:
Title:
First name: Thomas Wartmut
Last name(s): Griesel
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
HelloFresh SE

b) LEI
391200ZAF4V6XD2M9G57 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Derivative
Description: Call Option; Underlying: HelloFresh SE share; ISIN: XF0HFG3M0101; Strike Price: EUR 120.00; Maturity: 2022-03-18, UTC+1

b) Nature of the transaction
Disposal

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
3.2000 EUR 960000.0000 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
3.2000 EUR 960000.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2021-08-18; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Name: EUREX
MIC: XEUR


20.08.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: HelloFresh SE
Saarbrücker Straße 37a
10405 Berlin
Germany
Internet: www.hellofreshgroup.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

69919  20.08.2021 


© EQS 2021
