|
HelloFresh SE : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
|
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
10.12.2021 / 13:29
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
2. Reason for the notification
|Title:
|
|First name:
|Christian
|Last name(s):
|Gärtner
a) Position / status
|Position:
|Member of the managing body
b) Initial notification3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
b) LEI4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
|Type:
|Share
|ISIN:
|DE000A161408
b) Nature of the transaction
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|75.5096 EUR
|22652.8800 EUR
d) Aggregated information
|Price
|Aggregated volume
|75.5096 EUR
|22652.8800 EUR
e) Date of the transaction
f) Place of the transaction
10.12.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|HelloFresh SE
|
|Prinzenstraße 89
|
|10969 Berlin
|
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.hellofreshgroup.com
|
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
71502 10.12.2021
© EQS 2021
|
|All news about HELLOFRESH SE
|
|
|
|Analyst Recommendations on HELLOFRESH SE
|
|
|
|
|Sales 2021
|
5 794 M
6 537 M
6 537 M
|Net income 2021
|
288 M
325 M
325 M
|Net cash 2021
|
656 M
740 M
740 M
|P/E ratio 2021
|48,3x
|Yield 2021
|-
|
|Capitalization
|
13 603 M
15 349 M
15 348 M
|EV / Sales 2021
|2,23x
|EV / Sales 2022
|1,77x
|Nbr of Employees
|6 432
|Free-Float
|92,3%
|
|
Duration :
Period :
|
Technical analysis trends HELLOFRESH SE
|Short Term
|Mid-Term
|Long Term
|Trends
|Neutral
|Neutral
|Bullish
Income Statement Evolution
|
|Mean consensus
|OUTPERFORM
|Number of Analysts
|17
|Last Close Price
|
78,34 €
|Average target price
|
89,72 €
|Spread / Average Target
|
14,5%