  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. HelloFresh SE
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HFG   DE000A161408

HELLOFRESH SE

(HFG)
  Report
HelloFresh SE : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

01/17/2022 | 03:54am EST
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

17.01.2022 / 09:52
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Christian
Last name(s): Gärtner

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
HelloFresh SE

b) LEI
391200ZAF4V6XD2M9G57 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A161408

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
54.89188 EUR 27445.9400 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
54.8919 EUR 27445.9400 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
14/01/2022; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction
Name: Xetra
MIC: XETR


17.01.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: HelloFresh SE
Prinzenstraße 89
10969 Berlin
Germany
Internet: www.hellofreshgroup.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

72007  17.01.2022 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1269454&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
