  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. HelloFresh SE
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HFG   DE000A161408

HELLOFRESH SE

(HFG)
  Report
HelloFresh SE : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

01/27/2022 | 07:18am EST
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

27.01.2022 / 13:16
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Name and legal form: TWG Ventures GmbH

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Person closely associated with:
Title:
First name: Thomas Wartmut
Last name(s): Griesel
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
HelloFresh SE

b) LEI
391200ZAF4V6XD2M9G57 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A161408

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
51.36 EUR 17821.92 EUR
51.32 EUR 18475.20 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
51.3396 EUR 36297.1200 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
25/01/2022; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction
Name: Citadel Connect Europe
MIC: EUCC


27.01.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: HelloFresh SE
Prinzenstraße 89
10969 Berlin
Germany
Internet: www.hellofreshgroup.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

72179  27.01.2022 

© EQS 2022
