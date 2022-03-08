Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. HelloFresh SE
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HFG   DE000A161408

HELLOFRESH SE

(HFG)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

HelloFresh SE : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

03/08/2022 | 03:37pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook


Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

08.03.2022 / 21:35
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Name and legal form: DSR Ventures GmbH

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Person closely associated with:
Title:
First name: Dominik Sebastian
Last name(s): Richter
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
HelloFresh SE

b) LEI
391200ZAF4V6XD2M9G57 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A161408

b) Nature of the transaction
Pledge of 200,000 no-par value bearer shares of HelloFresh SE as part of a credit transaction

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
not numberable not numberable

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
not numberable not numberable

e) Date of the transaction
04/03/2022; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


08.03.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: HelloFresh SE
Prinzenstraße 89
10969 Berlin
Germany
Internet: www.hellofreshgroup.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

73343  08.03.2022 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1297695&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
All news about HELLOFRESH SE
03:47pHELLOFRESH SE : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securit..
EQ
03:37pHELLOFRESH SE : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
04:30aHELLOFRESH : JP Morgan reiterates its Neutral rating
MD
03/04EUROPEAN MIDDAY BRIEFING - Stocks Tumble Again on -2-
DJ
03/03HELLOFRESH : Gets a Buy rating from DZ Bank
MD
03/02HELLOFRESH : Credit Suisse reaffirms its Buy rating
MD
03/02HELLOFRESH : Deutsche Bank remains its Buy rating
MD
03/02HELLOFRESH : Bernstein remains a Sell rating
MD
03/01GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Bayer, HP, Shell, Toshiba, Citigroup...
03/01HELLOFRESH : JP Morgan sticks Neutral
MD
More news
Analyst Recommendations on HELLOFRESH SE
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 7 393 M 8 050 M 8 050 M
Net income 2022 236 M 257 M 257 M
Net cash 2022 429 M 467 M 467 M
P/E ratio 2022 26,8x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 5 956 M 6 486 M 6 486 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,75x
EV / Sales 2023 0,60x
Nbr of Employees 14 635
Free-Float -
Chart HELLOFRESH SE
Duration : Period :
HelloFresh SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HELLOFRESH SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Last Close Price 35,76 €
Average target price 80,19 €
Spread / Average Target 124%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Dominik S. Richter Chief Executive Officer
Christian Gärtner Chief Financial Officer
Jeffrey Lieberman Chairman-Supervisory Board
Thomas W. Griesel Chief Operating Officer & CEO-International
Ursula Radeke-Pietsch Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HELLOFRESH SE-47.05%6 660
WALMART INC.-1.29%392 975
KROGER27.75%41 977
SYSCO CORPORATION-1.02%39 454
WOOLWORTHS GROUP LIMITED-9.02%30 592
AHOLD DELHAIZE N.V.-8.20%30 194