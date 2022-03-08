HelloFresh SE : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



08.03.2022 / 21:35

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name

Name and legal form: DSR Ventures GmbH

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status

Person closely associated with: Title: First name: Dominik Sebastian Last name(s): Richter Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

HelloFresh SE

b) LEI

391200ZAF4V6XD2M9G57

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share ISIN: DE000A161408

b) Nature of the transaction

Pledge of 200,000 no-par value bearer shares of HelloFresh SE as part of a credit transaction

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) not numberable not numberable

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume not numberable not numberable

e) Date of the transaction

04/03/2022; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue

