Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. HelloFresh SE
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HFG   DE000A161408

HELLOFRESH SE

(HFG)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  05/04 12:09:59 pm EDT
38.45 EUR   -9.53%
11:38aHELLOFRESH SE : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
05/03HELLOFRESH : DZ Bank reiterates its Buy rating
MD
05/03HELLOFRESH : Credit Suisse keeps its Buy rating
MD
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

HelloFresh SE : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

05/04/2022 | 11:38am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook


Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

04.05.2022 / 17:36
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Christian
Last name(s): Gärtner

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
HelloFresh SE

b) LEI
391200ZAF4V6XD2M9G57 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A161408

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
39.9300 EUR 11979.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
39.9300 EUR 11979.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
04/05/2022; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Name: Xetra
MIC: XETR


04.05.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: HelloFresh SE
Prinzenstraße 89
10969 Berlin
Germany
Internet: www.hellofreshgroup.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

74665  04.05.2022 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1343881&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
All news about HELLOFRESH SE
11:38aHELLOFRESH SE : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
05/03HELLOFRESH : DZ Bank reiterates its Buy rating
MD
05/03HELLOFRESH : Credit Suisse keeps its Buy rating
MD
04/29HELLOFRESH : Bernstein reaffirms its Sell rating
MD
04/29HELLOFRESH : Receives a Buy rating from Barclays
MD
04/28HELLOFRESH : JP Morgan reiterates its Neutral rating
MD
04/28HelloFresh SE Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2022
CI
04/28HELLOFRESH : Gets a Sell rating from Bernstein
MD
04/28HelloFresh Affirms FY22 Revenue Guidance Growth Range Of Up to 26%
MT
04/28HelloFresh soothes investor worries with Q1 beat
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on HELLOFRESH SE
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 7 633 M 8 048 M 8 048 M
Net income 2022 224 M 236 M 236 M
Net cash 2022 71,0 M 74,8 M 74,8 M
P/E ratio 2022 33,2x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 7 289 M 7 684 M 7 684 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,95x
EV / Sales 2023 0,77x
Nbr of Employees 14 635
Free-Float 92,3%
Chart HELLOFRESH SE
Duration : Period :
HelloFresh SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HELLOFRESH SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Last Close Price 42,50 €
Average target price 70,97 €
Spread / Average Target 67,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Dominik S. Richter Chief Executive Officer
Christian Gärtner Chief Financial Officer
Jeffrey Lieberman Chairman-Supervisory Board
Thomas W. Griesel Chief Operating Officer & CEO-International
Ursula Radeke-Pietsch Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HELLOFRESH SE-37.07%7 684
WALMART INC.5.04%419 827
SYSCO CORPORATION9.18%43 519
KROGER21.06%39 500
WOOLWORTHS GROUP LIMITED1.13%33 006
AHOLD DELHAIZE N.V.-5.36%30 090