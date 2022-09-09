Advanced search
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. HelloFresh SE
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HFG   DE000A161408

HELLOFRESH SE

(HFG)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  03:59 2022-09-09 pm EDT
26.34 EUR   +4.11%
05:33pHELLOFRESH SE : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
09/06HELLOFRESH : Berenberg reiterates its Buy rating
MD
09/06Siemens Energy Joins DAX Index, Replacing HelloFresh
DJ
Summary 
Summary

HelloFresh SE : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

09/09/2022 | 05:33pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook


Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

09.09.2022 / 23:30 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Name and legal form: DSR Ventures GmbH

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Person closely associated with:
Title:
First name: Dominik Sebastian
Last name(s): Richter
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
HelloFresh SE

b) LEI
391200ZAF4V6XD2M9G57 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A161408

b) Nature of the transaction
Pledge of 300,000 no-par value bearer shares of HelloFresh SE as part of a credit transaction.

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
not numberable not numberable

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
not numberable not numberable

e) Date of the transaction
09/09/2022; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


09.09.2022 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: HelloFresh SE
Prinzenstraße 89
10969 Berlin
Germany
Internet: www.hellofreshgroup.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

78013  09.09.2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1439757&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
Analyst Recommendations on HELLOFRESH SE
Financials
Sales 2022 7 566 M 7 596 M 7 596 M
Net income 2022 198 M 198 M 198 M
Net cash 2022 92,3 M 92,7 M 92,7 M
P/E ratio 2022 23,1x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 4 534 M 4 553 M 4 553 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,59x
EV / Sales 2023 0,49x
Nbr of Employees 14 635
Free-Float 92,3%
Chart HELLOFRESH SE
Duration : Period :
HelloFresh SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HELLOFRESH SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Last Close Price 26,44 €
Average target price 54,94 €
Spread / Average Target 108%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Dominik S. Richter Chief Executive Officer
Christian Gärtner Chief Financial Officer
John H. Rittenhouse Chairman-Supervisory Board
Ursula Radeke-Pietsch Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Derek Zissman Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HELLOFRESH SE-62.54%4 325
WALMART INC.-5.71%370 303
SYSCO CORPORATION5.72%42 027
KROGER6.85%34 605
WOOLWORTHS GROUP LIMITED-3.79%29 842
LOBLAW COMPANIES LIMITED10.35%28 542