HelloFresh SE : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
09.09.2022 / 23:30 CET/CEST
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
2. Reason for the notification
|Name and legal form:
|DSR Ventures GmbH
a) Position / status
|Person closely associated with:
|Title:
|First name:
|Dominik Sebastian
|Last name(s):
|Richter
|Position:
|Member of the managing body
b) Initial notification3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
b) LEI4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
|Type:
|Share
|ISIN:
|DE000A161408
b) Nature of the transaction
|Pledge of 300,000 no-par value bearer shares of HelloFresh SE as part of a credit transaction.
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|not numberable
|not numberable
d) Aggregated information
|Price
|Aggregated volume
|not numberable
|not numberable
e) Date of the transaction
f) Place of the transaction
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|HelloFresh SE
|Prinzenstraße 89
|10969 Berlin
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.hellofreshgroup.com
