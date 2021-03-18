HelloFresh SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
|Type of instrument
|Expiration or maturity date
|Exercise or conversion period
|Cash or physical settlement
|Voting rights absolute
|Voting rights in %
|Retail Structured Product
|From 24.10.2069 to 05.03.2071
|at any time
|Cash
|3014
|0 %
|Equity Swap
|From 27.08.2021 to 15.09.2025
|at any time
|Cash
|3964987
|2.28 %
|Retail Structured Product - Note
|From 12.08.2022 to 27.01.2025
|at any time
|Cash
|5742
|0 %
|Compound Option
|From 23.02.2022 to 27.01.2025
|at any time
|Cash
|36417
|0.02 %
|Equity Put Option
|17.12.2021
|at any time
|Physical
|30000
|0.02 %
|Convertible Bond
|13.05.2025
|at any time
|Physical
|183203
|0.11 %
|
|
|
|Total
|4223363
|2.43 %
|Name
|% of voting rights (if at least 3% or more)
|% of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more)
|Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
|Morgan Stanley
| %
| %
| %
|Morgan Stanley Capital Management, LLC
| %
| %
| %
|Morgan Stanley Domestic Holdings, Inc.
| %
| %
| %
|Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC
| %
| %
| %
|-
| %
| %
| %
|Morgan Stanley
| %
| %
| %
|Morgan Stanley Capital Management, LLC
| %
| %
| %
|Morgan Stanley Domestic Holdings, Inc.
| %
| %
| %
|Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC
| %
| %
| %
|-
| %
| %
| %
|Morgan Stanley
| %
| %
| %
|Morgan Stanley International Holdings Inc.
| %
| %
| %
|Morgan Stanley International Limited
| %
| %
| %
|Morgan Stanley Investments (UK)
| %
| %
| %
|Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc
| %
| %
| %
|-
| %
| %
| %
|Morgan Stanley
| %
| %
| %
|Morgan Stanley International Holdings Inc.
| %
| %
| %
|Morgan Stanley International Limited
| %
| %
| %
|Morgan Stanley Investments (UK)
| %
| %
| %
|Morgan Stanley Investment Management Limited
| %
| %
| %
|-
| %
| %
| %
|Morgan Stanley
| %
| %
| %
|Morgan Stanley Capital Management, LLC
| %
| %
| %
|Morgan Stanley Domestic Holdings, Inc.
| %
| %
| %
|Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC
| %
| %
| %
|Prime Dealer Services Corp.
| %
| %
| %
|-
| %
| %
| %
|Morgan Stanley
| %
| %
| %
|Morgan Stanley International Holdings Inc.
| %
| %
| %
|Morgan Stanley Asia Holdings Limited
| %
| %
| %
|Morgan Stanley (Hong Kong) Holdings Limited
| %
| %
| %
|Morgan Stanley Hong Kong 1238 Limited
| %
| %
| %
|Morgan Stanley Asia Limited
| %
| %
| %
|-
| %
| %
| %
|Morgan Stanley
| %
| %
| %
|Morgan Stanley International Holdings Inc.
| %
| %
| %
|Morgan Stanley Asia Holdings Limited
| %
| %
| %
|Morgan Stanley Asia Regional (Holdings) III LLC
| %
| %
| %
|Morgan Stanley (Singapore) Holdings Pte. Ltd.
| %
| %
| %
|Morgan Stanley Investment Management Company
| %
| %
| %
|-
| %
| %
| %
|Morgan Stanley
| %
| %
| %
|Morgan Stanley Capital Management, LLC
| %
| %
| %
|Morgan Stanley Domestic Holdings, Inc.
| %
| %
| %
|Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc.
| %
| %
| %
|-
| %
| %
| %
|Morgan Stanley
| %
| %
| %
|Morgan Stanley International Holdings Inc.
| %
| %
| %
|Morgan Stanley B.V.
| %
| %
| %
|-
| %
| %
| %
|Morgan Stanley
| %
| %
| %
|Morgan Stanley Capital Management, LLC
| %
| %
| %
|Morgan Stanley Domestic Holdings, Inc.
| %
| %
| %
|E*TRADE Financial Holdings, LLC
| %
| %
| %
|ETCM Holdings, LLC
| %
| %
| %
|E*TRADE Securities LLC
| %
| %
| %
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting: