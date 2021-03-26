Log in
HELLOFRESH SE    HFG   DE000A161408

HELLOFRESH SE

(HFG)
  Report
HelloFresh SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

03/26/2021 | 05:51pm EDT
DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: HelloFresh SE
HelloFresh SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

26.03.2021 / 22:49
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Notification of Major Holdings

1. Details of issuer
Name: HelloFresh SE
Street: Saarbrücker Straße 37a
Postal code: 10405
City: Berlin
Germany
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 391200ZAF4V6XD2M9G57

2. Reason for notification
X Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
  Acquisition/disposal of instruments
  Change of breakdown of voting rights
  Other reason:

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Legal entity: Invesco Ltd.
City of registered office, country: Hamilton, Bermuda

4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
 

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
18 March 2021

6. Total positions
  % of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)		 % of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)		 Total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)		 Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
New 3.07 % 0.00 % 3.07 % 173864414
Previous notification n/a % n/a % n/a % /

7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN Absolute In %
  Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)		 Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
DE000A161408 0 5334699 0.00 % 3.07 %
Total 5334699 3.07 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
0 0.00 %
    Total 0 0.00 %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
0 0.00 %
      Total 0 0.00 %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
  Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
Invesco Ltd. % % %
Invesco Holding Company Limited % % %
Invesco Holding Company (US), Inc. % % %
Oppenheimer Acquisition Corporation % % %
OppenheimerFunds, Inc. % % %
Invesco Group Services, Inc. % % %
Invesco Advisers, Inc. % % %
- % % %
Invesco Ltd. % % %
Invesco Holding Company Limited % % %
Invesco Holding Company (US), Inc. % % %
Oppenheimer Acquisition Corporation % % %
OppenheimerFunds, Inc. % % %
Invesco Group Services, Inc. % % %
Invesco Capital Management LLC % % %
- % % %
Invesco Ltd. % % %
Invesco UK Limited % % %
Invesco Asset Management Ltd % % %
- % % %
Invesco Ltd. % % %
Invesco UK Limited % % %
Invesco International Holdings Limited % % %
Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH % % %
- % % %
Invesco Ltd. % % %
Invesco Holding Company Limited % % %
Invesco Far East Limited % % %
Invesco Asset Management Japan Limited % % %

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)

Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both
% % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:
 

Date
24 March 2021


26.03.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: HelloFresh SE
Saarbrücker Straße 37a
10405 Berlin
Germany
Internet: www.hellofreshgroup.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1179119  26.03.2021 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1179119&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 4 584 M 5 408 M 5 408 M
Net income 2021 287 M 339 M 339 M
Net cash 2021 687 M 811 M 811 M
P/E ratio 2021 38,2x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 10 908 M 12 865 M 12 868 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,23x
EV / Sales 2022 1,87x
Nbr of Employees 6 434
Free-Float 92,0%
Technical analysis trends HELLOFRESH SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 75,86 €
Last Close Price 62,85 €
Spread / Highest target 59,1%
Spread / Average Target 20,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -18,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Dominik S. Richter Chief Executive Officer
Christian Gärtner Chief Financial Officer
Jeffrey Lieberman Chairman-Supervisory Board
Nuno Simaria Chief Technology Officer
Thomas W. Griesel Chief Operating Officer & CEO-International
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HELLOFRESH SE-1.58%13 203
SYSCO CORPORATION4.57%42 487
WOOLWORTHS GROUP LIMITED3.13%38 462
AHOLD DELHAIZE N.V.1.25%28 637
THE KROGER CO.12.44%27 154
AEON CO., LTD.-3.81%24 845
