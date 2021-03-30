Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  HelloFresh SE    HFG   DE000A161408

HELLOFRESH SE

(HFG)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

HelloFresh SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

03/30/2021 | 04:42pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: HelloFresh SE
HelloFresh SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

30.03.2021 / 22:40
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Notification of Major Holdings

1. Details of issuer
Name: HelloFresh SE
Street: Saarbrücker Straße 37a
Postal code: 10405
City: Berlin
Germany
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 391200ZAF4V6XD2M9G57

2. Reason for notification
X Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
  Acquisition/disposal of instruments
  Change of breakdown of voting rights
X Other reason:
exercise of instruments

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Legal entity: Morgan Stanley
City of registered office, country: Wilmington, Delaware, United States of America (USA)

4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
 

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
23 March 2021

6. Total positions
  % of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)		 % of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)		 Total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)		 Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
New 3.89 % 4.93 % 8.83 % 173864414
Previous notification 3.67 % 5.16 % 8.83 % /

7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN Absolute In %
  Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)		 Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
DE000A161408 0 6767643 0.00 % 3.89 %
Total 6767643 3.89 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
Right of recall over securities lending agreements at any time at any time 4474249 2.57 %
    Total 4474249 2.57 %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
Retail Structured Product From 24.10.2069 to 05.03.2071 at any time Cash 1151 0 %
Equity Swap From 27.08.2021 to 15.09.2025 at any time Cash 3853749 2.22 %
Retail Structured Product - Note From 12.08.2022 to 27.01.2025 at any time Cash 2797 0 %
Compound Option From 23.02.2022 to 27.01.2025 at any time Cash 33774 0.02 %
Equity Put Option 17.12.2021 at any time Physical 30000 0.02 %
Convertible Bond 13.05.2025 at any time Physical 183203 0.11 %
      Total 4104674 2.36 %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
  Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
Morgan Stanley % % %
Morgan Stanley Capital Management, LLC % % %
Morgan Stanley Domestic Holdings, Inc. % % %
Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC % % %
- % % %
Morgan Stanley % % %
Morgan Stanley Capital Management, LLC % % %
Morgan Stanley Domestic Holdings, Inc. % % %
Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC % % %
- % % %
Morgan Stanley % % %
Morgan Stanley International Holdings Inc. % % %
Morgan Stanley International Limited % % %
Morgan Stanley Investments (UK) % % %
Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc % % %
- % % %
Morgan Stanley % % %
Morgan Stanley International Holdings Inc. % % %
Morgan Stanley International Limited % % %
Morgan Stanley Investments (UK) % % %
Morgan Stanley Investment Management Limited % % %
- % % %
Morgan Stanley % % %
Morgan Stanley Capital Management, LLC % % %
Morgan Stanley Domestic Holdings, Inc. % % %
Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC % % %
Prime Dealer Services Corp. % % %
- % % %
Morgan Stanley % % %
Morgan Stanley International Holdings Inc. % % %
Morgan Stanley Asia Holdings Limited % % %
Morgan Stanley (Hong Kong) Holdings Limited % % %
Morgan Stanley Hong Kong 1238 Limited % % %
Morgan Stanley Asia Limited % % %
- % % %
Morgan Stanley % % %
Morgan Stanley International Holdings Inc. % % %
Morgan Stanley Asia Holdings Limited % % %
Morgan Stanley Asia Regional (Holdings) III LLC % % %
Morgan Stanley (Singapore) Holdings Pte. Ltd. % % %
Morgan Stanley Investment Management Company % % %
- % % %
Morgan Stanley % % %
Morgan Stanley Capital Management, LLC % % %
Morgan Stanley Domestic Holdings, Inc. % % %
Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc. % % %
- % % %
Morgan Stanley % % %
Morgan Stanley International Holdings Inc. % % %
Morgan Stanley B.V. % % %
- % % %
Morgan Stanley % % %
Morgan Stanley Capital Management, LLC % % %
Morgan Stanley Domestic Holdings, Inc. % % %
E*TRADE Financial Holdings, LLC % % %
ETCM Holdings, LLC % % %
E*TRADE Securities LLC % % %

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)

Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both
% % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:
 

Date
29 March 2021


30.03.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: HelloFresh SE
Saarbrücker Straße 37a
10405 Berlin
Germany
Internet: www.hellofreshgroup.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1179918  30.03.2021 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1179918&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2021
All news about HELLOFRESH SE
04:42pDGAP-PVR  : HelloFresh SE: Release according to -2-
DJ
04:42pHELLOFRESH SE : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the Germ..
EQ
04:42pDGAP-PVR  : HelloFresh SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpH..
DJ
03/26DGAP-PVR  : HelloFresh SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpH..
DJ
03/26HELLOFRESH SE : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the Germ..
EQ
03/24DGAP-PVR  : HelloFresh SE: Release according to -4-
DJ
03/24DGAP-PVR  : HelloFresh SE: Release according to -3-
DJ
03/24DGAP-PVR  : HelloFresh SE: Release according to -2-
DJ
03/24HELLOFRESH SE : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the Germ..
EQ
03/24DGAP-PVR  : HelloFresh SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpH..
DJ
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 4 584 M 5 371 M 5 371 M
Net income 2021 287 M 337 M 337 M
Net cash 2021 687 M 805 M 805 M
P/E ratio 2021 37,6x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 10 604 M 12 436 M 12 424 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,16x
EV / Sales 2022 1,82x
Nbr of Employees 6 434
Free-Float 92,0%
Chart HELLOFRESH SE
Duration : Period :
HelloFresh SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HELLOFRESH SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 75,86 €
Last Close Price 61,85 €
Spread / Highest target 61,7%
Spread / Average Target 22,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -17,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Dominik S. Richter Chief Executive Officer
Christian Gärtner Chief Financial Officer
Jeffrey Lieberman Chairman-Supervisory Board
Nuno Simaria Chief Technology Officer
Thomas W. Griesel Chief Operating Officer & CEO-International
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HELLOFRESH SE-2.14%12 629
SYSCO CORPORATION8.58%40 338
WOOLWORTHS GROUP LIMITED3.13%39 031
KONINKLIJKE AHOLD DELHAIZE N.V.3.03%29 151
THE KROGER CO.17.22%28 728
AEON CO., LTD.0.80%27 190
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ