Real-time Estimate
Tradegate
10:22:20 2023-11-10 am EST
5-day change
1st Jan Change
19.82
EUR
-2.89%
-8.53%
-3.41%
HelloFresh SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
November 10, 2023 at 10:01 am EST
EQS Voting Rights Announcement: HelloFresh SE
HelloFresh SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
10.11.2023 / 16:00 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Notification of Major Holdings 1. Details of issuer
Name:
HelloFresh SE Street:
Prinzenstraße 89 Postal code:
10969 City:
Berlin Germany Legal Entity Identifier (LEI):
391200ZAF4V6XD2M9G57 2. Reason for notification
X
Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights X
Acquisition/disposal of instruments
Change of breakdown of voting rights
Other reason: 3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Legal entity: Invesco Ltd. City of registered office, country: Hamilton, Bermuda 4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached: 6. Total positions
% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 7.a.)
% of voting rights through instruments (total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)
Total of both in % (7.a. + 7.b.)
Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG New
2.99 %
0.07 %
3.05 %
172734665 Previous notification
3.000708630199 %
0.07 %
3.07 %
/ 7. Details on total positions a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN
Absolute
In %
Direct (Sec. 33 WpHG)
Indirect (Sec. 34 WpHG)
Direct (Sec. 33 WpHG)
Indirect (Sec. 34 WpHG) DE000A161408
0
5160178
0 %
2.99 % Total
5160178
2.99 % b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument
Expiration or maturity date
Exercise or conversion period
Voting rights absolute
Voting rights in % Rights to recall lent shares of Common Stock
114751
0.07 %
Total
114751
0.07 % b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
Type of instrument
Expiration or maturity date
Exercise or conversion period
Cash or physical settlement
Voting rights absolute
Voting rights in % 0
0 %
Total
0
0.00 % 8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.). X
Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:
Name
% of voting rights (if at least 3% or more)
% of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more)
Total of both (if at least 5% or more) Invesco Ltd.
%
%
% Invesco Holding Company Limited
%
%
% Invesco Holding Company (US), Inc.
%
%
% Oppenheimer Acquisition Corporation
%
%
% OppenheimerFunds, Inc.
%
%
% Invesco Group Services, Inc.
%
%
% Invesco Advisers, Inc.
%
%
% -
%
%
% Invesco Ltd.
%
%
% Invesco Holding Company Limited
%
%
% Invesco Holding Company (US), Inc.
%
%
% Oppenheimer Acquisition Corporation
%
%
% OppenheimerFunds, Inc.
%
%
% Invesco Group Services, Inc.
%
%
% Invesco Capital Management LLC
%
%
% -
%
%
% Invesco Ltd.
%
%
% Invesco Holding Company Limited
%
%
% Invesco Far East Limited
%
%
% Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited
%
%
% -
%
%
% Invesco Ltd.
%
%
% Invesco Holding Company Limited
%
%
% Invesco Pacific Group Limited
%
%
% Invesco Asset Management Pacific Limited
%
%
% Invesco Hong Kong Limited
%
%
% -
%
%
% 9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)
Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
Proportion of voting rights
Proportion of instruments
Total of both %
%
% 10. Other explanatory remarks:
Date
10.11.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language:
English Company:
HelloFresh SE
Prinzenstraße 89
10969 Berlin
Germany Internet:
www.hellofreshgroup.com
End of News
EQS News Service
1769961 10.11.2023 CET/CEST
HELLOFRESH : Goldman Sachs sticks Neutral
Nov. 07
ZD
Real estate, tech drive European shares higher on bets of Fed rate-hike cycle end
Nov. 02
RE
HelloFresh SE commences an Equity Buyback Plan for 17,149,610 shares, representing 10% of its issued share capital, under the authorization approved on May 12, 2022.
Oct. 30
CI
HELLOFRESH : Berenberg reaffirms its Buy rating
Oct. 30
ZD
HELLOFRESH : Bernstein reiterates its Sell rating
Oct. 30
ZD
Bernstein lowers target for Hellofresh to 16 euros - 'Underperform'.
Oct. 30
DP
HELLOFRESH : DZ Bank gives a Sell rating
Oct. 27
ZD
HELLOFRESH : Buy rating from JP Morgan
Oct. 27
ZD
HELLOFRESH : Jefferies reiterates its Buy rating
Oct. 26
ZD
HELLOFRESH : Gets a Buy rating from Barclays
Oct. 26
ZD
HelloFresh SE Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023
Oct. 26
CI
Dpa-AFX Overview: COMPANIES of 10/26/2023 - 3:15 p.m.
Oct. 26
DP
Bernstein leaves Hellofresh at 'Underperform' - Target 17 euros
Oct. 26
DP
HELLOFRESH : Buy rating from Jefferies
Oct. 26
ZD
HELLOFRESH : Deutsche Bank remains its Buy rating
Oct. 26
ZD
HelloFresh Launches EUR150 Million Buyback of Shares, Convertible Bonds
Oct. 26
MT
HELLOFRESH : Bernstein maintains a Sell rating
Oct. 26
ZD
Hellofresh struggles with strong euro and vacation season in third quarter
Oct. 26
DP
HELLOFRESH : Gets a Buy rating from JP Morgan
Oct. 26
ZD
Declining number of customers does not please Hellofresh investors at all
Oct. 26
DP
Tranche Update on HelloFresh SE's Equity Buyback Plan announced on January 10, 2022.
Oct. 26
CI
HELLOFRESH : First take: FY 2023 outlook maintained, but caution on active customers
Oct. 26
HelloFresh SE Provides Revenue Guidance for the Full Year 2023
Oct. 26
CI
Transcript : HelloFresh SE, Q3 2023 Earnings Call, Oct 26, 2023
Oct. 26
CI
European shares slump ahead of ECB verdict, dismal earnings weigh
Oct. 26
RE
Duration Auto. 2 months 3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 5 years 10 years Max. Period Day Week
More charts
Hellofresh SE is a Germany-based company that provides online food services. The Company offers pre-portioned ingredients that give subscribers the opportunity to prepare home-cooked meals each week using its recipes. The users have choice between different kinds of meals and recipes which are delivered on selected weekdays. The Company delivers its products to customers in different geographical regions. The business activities of the Company are divided into two operating segments: the USA segment, which comprises operations in the USA and International segment, which includes operations in Australia, Austria, Belgium, Canada, Germany, the Netherlands, Switzerland and the United Kingdom. The company operates under the HelloFresh brand.
More about the company
Average target price
32.41EUR
Spread / Average Target
+58.81% Consensus