Official HELLOFRESH SE press release
HelloFresh SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
December 22, 2023 at 03:44 pm EST
EQS Voting Rights Announcement: HelloFresh SE
HelloFresh SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
22.12.2023 / 21:43 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Notification of Major Holdings 1. Details of issuer
Name:
HelloFresh SE Street:
Prinzenstraße 89 Postal code:
10969 City:
Berlin Germany Legal Entity Identifier (LEI):
391200ZAF4V6XD2M9G57 2. Reason for notification
X
Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
Acquisition/disposal of instruments
Change of breakdown of voting rights
Other reason: 3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Legal entity: Morgan Stanley City of registered office, country: Wilmington, Delaware, United States of America (USA) 4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached: 6. Total positions
% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 7.a.)
% of voting rights through instruments (total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)
Total of both in % (7.a. + 7.b.)
Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG New
3.47 %
4.62 %
8.09 %
173190562 Previous notification
2.29 %
4.99 %
7.28 %
/ 7. Details on total positions a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN
Absolute
In %
Direct (Sec. 33 WpHG)
Indirect (Sec. 34 WpHG)
Direct (Sec. 33 WpHG)
Indirect (Sec. 34 WpHG) DE000A161408
0
6005530
0 %
3.47 % Total
6005530
3.47 % b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument
Expiration or maturity date
Exercise or conversion period
Voting rights absolute
Voting rights in % Right of recall over securities lending agreements
at any time
at any time
6102271
3.52 %
Total
6102271
3.52 % b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
Type of instrument
Expiration or maturity date
Exercise or conversion period
Cash or physical settlement
Voting rights absolute
Voting rights in % Retail Structured Product
From 14.12.2070 to 22.11.2073
at any time
Cash
1526
0 % Equity Swap
From 19.02.2024 to 25.03.2025
at any time
Cash
1863903
1.08 % Equity Call Option
09.02.2024
at any time
Cash
54
0 % Compound Option
From 04.11.2024 to 27.01.2025
at any time
Cash
30133
0.02 % Retail Structured Product - Note
27.01.2025
at any time
Cash
309
0 %
Total
1895925
1.09 % 8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.). X
Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:
Name
% of voting rights (if at least 3% or more)
% of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more)
Total of both (if at least 5% or more) Morgan Stanley
%
%
% Morgan Stanley Capital Management, LLC
%
%
% Morgan Stanley Domestic Holdings, LLC
%
%
% Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC
%
%
% -
%
%
% Morgan Stanley
%
%
% Morgan Stanley Capital Management, LLC
%
%
% Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC
%
%
% -
%
%
% Morgan Stanley
%
%
% Morgan Stanley International Holdings Inc.
%
%
% Morgan Stanley International Limited
%
%
% Morgan Stanley Investments (UK)
%
%
% Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc
%
%
5.09 % -
%
%
% Morgan Stanley
%
%
% Morgan Stanley Capital Management, LLC
%
%
% Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC
%
%
% Prime Dealer Services Corp.
%
%
% -
%
%
% Morgan Stanley
%
%
% Morgan Stanley International Holdings Inc.
%
%
% Morgan Stanley B.V.
%
%
% -
%
%
% Morgan Stanley
%
%
% Morgan Stanley Capital Management, LLC
%
%
% Morgan Stanley Smith Barney LLC
%
%
% 9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)
Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
Proportion of voting rights
Proportion of instruments
Total of both %
%
% 10. Other explanatory remarks:
Date
22.12.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language:
English Company:
HelloFresh SE
Prinzenstraße 89
10969 Berlin
Germany Internet:
www.hellofreshgroup.com
Hellofresh SE is a Germany-based company that provides online food services. The Company offers pre-portioned ingredients that give subscribers the opportunity to prepare home-cooked meals each week using its recipes. The users have choice between different kinds of meals and recipes which are delivered on selected weekdays. The Company delivers its products to customers in different geographical regions. The business activities of the Company are divided into two operating segments: the USA segment, which comprises operations in the USA and International segment, which includes operations in Australia, Austria, Belgium, Canada, Germany, the Netherlands, Switzerland and the United Kingdom. The company operates under the HelloFresh brand.
