HelloFresh SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
March 15, 2024 at 12:06 pm EDT
EQS Voting Rights Announcement: HelloFresh SE
HelloFresh SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
15.03.2024 / 17:04 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Notification of Major Holdings 1. Details of issuer
Name:
HelloFresh SE Street:
Prinzenstraße 89 Postal code:
10969 City:
Berlin Germany Legal Entity Identifier (LEI):
391200ZAF4V6XD2M9G57 2. Reason for notification
X
Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights X
Acquisition/disposal of instruments
Change of breakdown of voting rights
Other reason: 3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Legal entity: The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. City of registered office, country: Wilmington, DE, United States of America (USA) 4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached: 6. Total positions
% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 7.a.)
% of voting rights through instruments (total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)
Total of both in % (7.a. + 7.b.)
Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG New
1.10 %
4.66 %
5.76 %
173190562 Previous notification
0.59 %
4.24 %
4.83 %
/ 7. Details on total positions a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN
Absolute
In %
Direct (Sec. 33 WpHG)
Indirect (Sec. 34 WpHG)
Direct (Sec. 33 WpHG)
Indirect (Sec. 34 WpHG) US42341P1049
0
186
0 %
0.0001 % DE000A161408
0
1901482
0 %
1.10 % Total
1901668
1.10 % b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument
Expiration or maturity date
Exercise or conversion period
Voting rights absolute
Voting rights in % Right To Recall
Open 4096544
2.37 % Right Of Use
Open 2224237
1.28 % Call Option
19.04.2024 145400
0.08 %
Total
6466181
3.73 % b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
Type of instrument
Expiration or maturity date
Exercise or conversion period
Cash or physical settlement
Voting rights absolute
Voting rights in % Swap
08.03.2034 Cash
1256598
0.73 % Call Option
24.05.2024 Cash
97
0.00006 % Call Warrant
31.12.2030 Cash
348141
0.20 %
Total
1604836
0.93 % 8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.). X
Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:
Name
% of voting rights (if at least 3% or more)
% of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more)
Total of both (if at least 5% or more) The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.
%
%
% GSAM Holdings LLC
%
%
% Goldman Sachs Asset Management, L.P.
%
%
% -
%
%
% The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.
%
%
% Goldman Sachs Bank USA
%
%
% Goldman Sachs Bank Europe SE
%
%
% -
%
%
% The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.
%
%
% Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC
%
%
% -
%
%
% The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.
%
%
% Goldman Sachs (UK) L.L.C.
%
%
% Goldman Sachs Group UK Limited
%
%
% Goldman Sachs International
%
%
% 9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)
Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
Proportion of voting rights
Proportion of instruments
Total of both %
%
% 10. Other explanatory remarks:
Date
15.03.2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language:
English Company:
HelloFresh SE
Prinzenstraße 89
10969 Berlin
Germany Internet:
www.hellofreshgroup.com
End of News
EQS News Service
1860331 15.03.2024 CET/CEST
Hellofresh SE is a Germany-based company that provides online food services. The Company offers pre-portioned ingredients that give subscribers the opportunity to prepare home-cooked meals each week using its recipes. The users have choice between different kinds of meals and recipes which are delivered on selected weekdays. The Company delivers its products to customers in different geographical regions. The business activities of the Company are divided into two operating segments: the USA segment, which comprises operations in the USA and International segment, which includes operations in Australia, Austria, Belgium, Canada, Germany, the Netherlands, Switzerland and the United Kingdom. The company operates under the HelloFresh brand.
Last Close Price
6.744
EUR
Average target price
10.64
EUR
Spread / Average Target
