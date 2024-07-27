EQS Voting Rights Announcement: HelloFresh SE
HelloFresh SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
27.07.2024 / 00:48 CET/CEST
Notification of Major Holdings1. Details of issuer
2. Reason for notification
|Name:
|
HelloFresh SE
|Street:
|
Prinzenstraße 89
|Postal code:
|
10969
|City:
|
Berlin
Germany
|Legal Entity Identifier (LEI):
|
391200ZAF4V6XD2M9G57
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
|X
|
Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
|
|
Acquisition/disposal of instruments
|
|
Change of breakdown of voting rights
|
|
Other reason:
4. Names of shareholder(s)
|Legal entity: JPMorgan Chase & Co.
City of registered office, country: Wilmington, Delaware, United States of America (USA)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:6. Total positions
7. Details on total positionsa. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
|
|
% of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)
|
% of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)
|
Total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)
|
Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
|New
|
1.18 %
|
3.63 %
|
4.81 %
|
173190562
|Previous notification
|
1.88 %
|
3.25 %
|
5.13 %
|
/
b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
|ISIN
|
Absolute
|
In %
|
|
Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)
|
Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
|
Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)
|
Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
|DE000A161408
|
0
|
2044236
|
0.00 %
|
1.18 %
|Total
|
2044236
|
1.18 %
b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
|Type of instrument
|
Expiration or maturity date
|
Exercise or conversion period
|
Voting rights absolute
|
Voting rights in %
|Internal right to recall shares lent out
|
n/a
|
n/a
|
1507768
|
0.87 %
|
|
|Total
|
1507768
|
0.87 %
8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
|Type of instrument
|
Expiration or maturity date
|
Exercise or conversion period
|
Cash or physical settlement
|
Voting rights absolute
|
Voting rights in %
|Equity Swap
|
31/07/2024 -09/06/2028
|
31/07/2024 -09/06/2028
|
Cash
|
4763180
|
2.75 %
|Physically-settled Put Option
|
16/01/2025
|
16/01/2025
|
Physical
|
16909
|
0.01 %
|Cash-settled Call Options
|
20/12/2024 - 02/01/2099
|
Anytime
|
Cash
|
4120
|
0 %
|
|
|
|Total
|
4784209
|
2.76 %
|
|
Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
|X
|
Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:
9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
|Name
|
% of voting rights (if at least 3% or more)
|
% of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more)
|
Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
|JPMorgan Chase & Co.
|
%
|
%
|
%
|JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association
|
%
|
%
|
%
|J.P. Morgan International Finance Limited
|
%
|
%
|
%
|J.P. Morgan Capital Holdings Limited
|
%
|
%
|
%
|J.P. Morgan Securities plc
|
%
|
%
|
%
|-
|
%
|
%
|
%
|JPMorgan Chase & Co.
|
%
|
%
|
%
|JPMorgan Chase Holdings LLC
|
%
|
%
|
%
|J.P. Morgan Broker-Dealer Holdings Inc.
|
%
|
%
|
%
|J.P. Morgan Securities LLC
|
%
|
%
|
%
|-
|
%
|
%
|
%
|JPMorgan Chase & Co.
|
%
|
%
|
%
|JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association
|
%
|
%
|
%
|J.P. Morgan International Finance Limited
|
%
|
%
|
%
|J.P. Morgan Structured Products B.V.
|
%
|
%
|
%
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)
Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
10. Other explanatory remarks:
|Proportion of voting rights
|
Proportion of instruments
|
Total of both
| %
|
%
|
%
Date
|Language:
|
English
|Company:
|
HelloFresh SE
|
Prinzenstraße 89
|
10969 Berlin
|
Germany
|Internet:
|
www.hellofreshgroup.com
|
