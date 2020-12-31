Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  HelloFresh SE    HFG   DE000A161408

HELLOFRESH SE

(HFG)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

HelloFresh : Successfully Completes Acquisition of Ready-to-Eat Meal Company Factor75, Inc.

12/31/2020 | 10:32am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

DGAP-News: HelloFresh SE / Key word(s): Mergers & Acquisitions
HelloFresh Successfully Completes Acquisition of Ready-to-Eat Meal Company Factor75, Inc.

31.12.2020 / 16:31
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Press Release

HelloFresh Successfully Completes Acquisition of Ready-to-Eat Meal Company Factor75, Inc.

Berlin/New York, December 31, 2020 - On November 23, 2020, US subsidiaries of HelloFresh SE ("HelloFresh"), had entered into an agreement to acquire all of the outstanding equity interests of Factor75, Inc. (including its subsidiaries "Factor"). HelloFresh is the leading provider of meal kits in the world and in the US. Factor is a leading provider of fully-prepared, fresh meals that combine health, convenience and restaurant-quality taste.

The completion (closing) of the acquisition of Factor was subject to customary conditions precedent. As all of these conditions precedent have been fulfilled in the meantime the closing/ completion of the transaction occurred today.


About HelloFresh
HelloFresh SE is the world's leading meal-kit company and operates in the U.S., the United Kingdom, Germany, the Netherlands, Belgium, Luxembourg, Australia, Austria, Switzerland, Canada, New Zealand, Sweden, France and Denmark. In Q3 2020, HelloFresh delivered over 162 million meals and reached five million active customers. HelloFresh was founded in Berlin in November 2011 and went public on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange in November 2017.
HelloFresh has offices in New York, Berlin, London, Amsterdam, Sydney, Toronto, Auckland, Paris and Copenhagen.

About Factor
Factor is a fully-prepared meal delivery service that is taking a whole new approach to fresh-prepared food. The company's weekly rotating menu of breakfast, lunch, and dinner options are hand-crafted by gourmet chefs and optimized by dietitians. Every meal is free of refined sugars, gluten, soy, hormones, antibiotics, and GMOs for healthy, clean eating. Factor is based in Batavia, IL and delivers anywhere in the contiguous U.S.

Press contact Global Corporate Communications

Saskia Leisewitz

Senior Corporate Communications Manager

HelloFresh Group

Press contact US PR

Robyn Schweitzer

Director Public Relations & Communications

HelloFresh US		 +49 (0) 174 72 35 961

sl@hellofresh.com

www.hellofreshgroup.com

+1 (929) 382 8964

robyn.schweitzer@hellofresh.com

www.hellofresh.com
 

 

Legal Disclaimer

This document contains forward-looking statements relating to the business, financial performance and results of US subsidiaries of HelloFresh SE, the HelloFresh Group, Factor or the industry in which each of the HelloFresh Group and Factor operate. These statements may be identified by words such as "will", "expect", "belief", "estimate", "plan", "target" or "forecast" and similar expressions, or by their context. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding: strategies, outlook and growth prospects; future plans and potential for future growth; growth of products and services in new markets; industry trends; and the impact of regulatory initiatives. These statements are made on the basis of current knowledge and assumptions and involve risks and uncertainties. Various factors could cause actual future results, developments or events to differ materially from those described in these statements, and neither HelloFresh nor any other person accepts any responsibility for the accuracy of the opinions expressed in this document or the underlying assumptions. No obligation is assumed to update any forward-looking statements.

 


31.12.2020 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: HelloFresh SE
Saarbrücker Straße 37a
10405 Berlin
Germany
E-mail: ir@hellofresh.com
Internet: www.hellofreshgroup.com
ISIN: DE000A161408
WKN: A16140
Indices: MDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1158088

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1158088  31.12.2020 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1158088&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2020
All news about HELLOFRESH SE
10:32aHELLOFRESH : Successfully Completes Acquisition of Ready-to-Eat Meal Company Fac..
EQ
10:32aPRESS RELEASE : HelloFresh Successfully Completes Acquisition of Ready-to-Eat Me..
DJ
12/22DGAP-DD : HelloFresh SE english
DJ
12/18DGAP-DD : HelloFresh SE english
DJ
12/18HELLOFRESH : Gets a Buy rating from Barclays
MD
12/15DGAP-PVR : HelloFresh SE: Release according to -6-
DJ
12/15DGAP-PVR : HelloFresh SE: Release according to -5-
DJ
12/15DGAP-PVR : HelloFresh SE: Release according to -4-
DJ
12/15DGAP-PVR : HelloFresh SE: Release according to -3-
DJ
12/15DGAP-PVR : HelloFresh SE: Release according to -2-
DJ
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 3 640 M 4 464 M 4 464 M
Net income 2020 314 M 384 M 384 M
Net cash 2020 488 M 598 M 598 M
P/E ratio 2020 34,2x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 10 969 M 13 478 M 13 451 M
EV / Sales 2020 2,88x
EV / Sales 2021 2,45x
Nbr of Employees 4 477
Free-Float 86,8%
Chart HELLOFRESH SE
Duration : Period :
HelloFresh SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HELLOFRESH SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 62,00 €
Last Close Price 63,20 €
Spread / Highest target 42,4%
Spread / Average Target -1,90%
Spread / Lowest Target -25,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Dominik S. Richter Chief Executive Officer
Jeffrey Lieberman Chairman-Supervisory Board
Thomas W. Griesel Chief Operating Officer & CEO-International
Christian Gärtner Chief Financial Officer
Nuno Simaria Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HELLOFRESH SE238.69%13 478
WOOLWORTHS GROUP LIMITED8.71%38 623
SYSCO CORPORATION-14.32%37 331
TESCO PLC-7.80%31 141
AHOLD DELHAIZE N.V.4.82%30 404
AEON CO., LTD.50.08%27 686
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ