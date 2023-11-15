The German meal-kit maker now expects adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) of 430-470 million euros ($466-509 million), down from the previously expected 470-540 million range.
It trimmed the annual constant-currency based revenue growth guidance, to 2-5%, down from previously expected 2-8%.
The company regards those effects as temporary and does not expect the impact from them to affect its 2024 results.
($1 = 0.9218 euros)
(Reporting by Andrey Sychev, editing by Thomas Escritt)