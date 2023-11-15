(Reuters) - HelloFresh cut its core profit outlook for the year and narrowed down its revenue growth guidance as the results of its North American unit in the last quarter came in lower than expected, the company said in a statement after market close on Wednesday.

The German meal-kit maker now expects adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) of 430-470 million euros ($466-509 million), down from the previously expected 470-540 million range.

It trimmed the annual constant-currency based revenue growth guidance, to 2-5%, down from previously expected 2-8%.

The company regards those effects as temporary and does not expect the impact from them to affect its 2024 results.

($1 = 0.9218 euros)

