HelloFresh : FY 2020 Results Presentation

Financials EUR USD Sales 2020 3 741 M 4 497 M Net income 2020 343 M 412 M Net cash 2020 508 M 611 M P/E ratio 2020 34,0x Yield 2020 - Capitalization 11 602 M 13 990 M EV / Sales 2020 2,97x EV / Sales 2021 2,39x Nbr of Employees 4 477 Free-Float 92,0% Chart HELLOFRESH SE Duration : Auto. 2 months 3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 5 years 10 years Max. Period : Day Week Technical analysis trends HELLOFRESH SE Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Neutral Bullish Bullish Income Statement Evolution Consensus Sell Buy Mean consensus OUTPERFORM Number of Analysts 13 Average target price 78,67 € Last Close Price 66,85 € Spread / Highest target 49,6% Spread / Average Target 17,7% Spread / Lowest Target -17,7% EPS Revisions Managers and Directors Name Title Dominik S. Richter Chief Executive Officer Christian Gärtner Chief Financial Officer Jeffrey Lieberman Chairman-Supervisory Board Nuno Simaria Chief Technology Officer Thomas W. Griesel Chief Operating Officer & CEO-International