Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 03/02 06:54:52 am
65.45 EUR   -2.09%
HELLOFRESH  : FY 2020 Results Presentation
PU
05:54aHelloFresh sees market normalisation after 2020 home-cooking boom
RE
04:47aEurostoxx 50 : Weak commodity prices weigh on European shares
RE
HelloFresh : FY 2020 Results Presentation

03/02/2021 | 06:31am EST
HelloFresh SE published this content on 01 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 March 2021 11:30:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 3 741 M 4 497 M 4 497 M
Net income 2020 343 M 412 M 412 M
Net cash 2020 508 M 611 M 611 M
P/E ratio 2020 34,0x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 11 602 M 13 990 M 13 947 M
EV / Sales 2020 2,97x
EV / Sales 2021 2,39x
Nbr of Employees 4 477
Free-Float 92,0%
Chart HELLOFRESH SE
Duration : Period :
HelloFresh SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HELLOFRESH SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 78,67 €
Last Close Price 66,85 €
Spread / Highest target 49,6%
Spread / Average Target 17,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -17,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Dominik S. Richter Chief Executive Officer
Christian Gärtner Chief Financial Officer
Jeffrey Lieberman Chairman-Supervisory Board
Nuno Simaria Chief Technology Officer
Thomas W. Griesel Chief Operating Officer & CEO-International
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HELLOFRESH SE5.78%13 990
SYSCO CORPORATION7.23%41 297
WOOLWORTHS GROUP LIMITED2.49%39 600
AHOLD DELHAIZE N.V.-5.37%27 521
AEON CO., LTD.-6.20%25 170
KROGER1.42%25 041
