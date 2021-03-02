HelloFresh : Individual Financial Statements 2020 03/02/2021 | 04:29am EST Send by mail :

6.Other liabilities thereof for taxes TEUR 1.195 (2019: TEUR 1.301) Liabilities D.Deferred tax liabilities Total Equity and liabilities 7,211 185,873 1,942 980,899 0 575,511 HelloFresh SE. Berlin Income statement for the financial year 2020 Revenue Cost of sales General and administrative expenses Gross profit Other operating income. thereof income from currency translation TEUR 4.661 (2019: TEUR 359) Other operating expenses. thereof expenses from currency translation TEUR 9.389 (2019: TEUR 507) Interest and similar income. thereof from subsidiaries TEUR 34.686 (2018: TEUR 12.248) Interest and similar expenses Income taxes Loss carried forward from prior year Net income / (loss) for the year Accumulated profit / loss -58,174 47,199 HelloFresh SE, Berlin Notes to the Financial Statements for the Financial year 2020 General HelloFresh SE (the "Company" or "HelloFresh") is a European company (Societas Europaea or "SE"). The Company is entered in the commercial register of Charlottenburg Local Court under HRB no. 182382. The Company's head oﬀice is in Saarbrücker Strasse 37a, 10405 Berlin. The financial statements were prepared in accordance with Sec. 242 et seq. and Sec. 264 et seq. HGB ["Handels-gesetzbuch": German Commercial Code] as well as in accordance with the relevant provisions of the AktG ["Aktiengesetz": German Stock Corporation Act] in conjunction with Art. 61 of Regulation (EC) No 2157/2001. The Company is subject to the requirements for large corporations. The income statement was prepared using the cost of sales method in accordance with Sec. 275 (3) HGB. The financial statements were prepared in euros. As the ultimate parent, HelloFresh SE prepares consolidated financial statements as of 31 December 2020 in accordance with IFRSs as adopted by the European Union. The financial statements and the combined management report for the fiscal year 2020 in accordance with Sec. 315 (5) HGB are published in the Bundesanzeiger [German Federal Gazette] together with the auditor's report. To improve legibility, all amounts are reported in thousands. The Company operates several virtual share-based compensation programs for senior employees. The German Commercial Code (HGB) does not explicitly stipulate how to recognize these compensation activities over the vesting period. Up to and including 2019, the Company opted to account for share-based compensation during the waiting period under German GAAP (HGB) directly in equity. In the current financial year and under application of IDW RS HFA 38, the accounting treatment has been changed such that the Company now accounts for the timing and amount of share-based compensation under German GAAP (HGB) in line with International Reporting Standard 2 (IFRS 2). The value calculated under IFRS 2 is distributed pro rata over the period of service and recognized under general and administrative expenses and provisions. In accordance with IDW RS HFA 38 para. 17, the previous year's figures were not adjusted to reflect the change in accounting method. Applying the previous year's accounting method would have resulted in a decrease of EUR 32,207k in general and admin-istrative expenses and a decrease of EUR 23,335k in provisions. Accounting policies The following recognition and measurement policies were used to prepare the financial statements. Except for the change in treatment of share-based compensation expenses disclosed under General above, the policies remained unchanged in comparison to prior year. The option under Sec. 248 (2) HGB to capitalize internally generated intangible assets is exercised provided that the conditions to do so are met. The production costs of internally generated intangible assets comprise direct costs and an appropriate share of production overheads. The assets are depreciated on a straight- line basis over a useful economic life of 2 to 3 years. Property, plant and equipment are recognized at acquisition or production cost and depreciated on a straight- line basis over estimated useful lives of 3 to 10 years. Low-value assets with an individual net value not exceed- ing EUR 800 are fully written oﬀ in the year of acquisition. Other additions to property, plant and equipment are depreciated on a pro rata basis. Investments in aﬀiliates and participations are disclosed within financial assets and recognized at acquisition cost. A lower fair value is recognised at the balance sheet date only if the impairment is expected to be perma-nent. Impairments are reversed to the extent that the reason for the impairment no longer exists. Loans to aﬀiliates are recognized at nominal value. Receivables are recognised at nominal value. Specific bad debt allowances provide for all foreseeable valuation risks. The general credit risk is provided for by a general bad debt allowance. Other assets are recognised at nominal value. Prepaid expenses are disclosed when payments are made prior to the balance sheet date that relate to expenses aﬅer the balance sheet date. The Company recognised the premium arising from the issuance of convertible bonds under capital reserves (Sec. 272 (2) No. 2 HGB) and made use of its option under German Commercial Code (HGB) to recognise a discount in the balance sheet under prepaid expenses. The capitalized discount is amortised on a straight-line basis over the lifetime of the convertible bonds (5 years). The accounting par value of acquired treasury shares is deducted from subscribed capital on the face of the balance sheet. The diﬀerence between the accounting par value and the acquisition cost of treasury shares is oﬀset against the freely available capital reserves. Incidental costs of acquisition are expensed. Other provisions represent uncertain liabilities. They are recognized at the settlement value deemed necessary according to prudent business judgment (i.e., including future cost and price increases). Provisions due in more than one year, if any, are discounted. To determine deferred taxes arising due to temporary or quasi-permanent diﬀerences between the carrying amounts of assets, liabilities, prepaid expenses and deferred income in the statutory accounts and their tax carrying amounts or due to tax losses carried forward, these diﬀerences are valued using the company-specific tax rates at the time they reverse; the amounts of any resulting tax charge or benefit are not discounted. Deferred tax assets and liabilities are oﬀset. Liabilities and the Convertible Bond are recognised at their settlement value at the balance sheet date. Foreign currency assets and liabilities were translated using the mean spot rate on the reporting date. If they had residual terms of more than one year, the realization principle (Sec. 252 (1) No. 4 Clause 2 HGB) and the historical cost principle (Sec. 253 (1) Sentence 1 HGB) were applied. Notes to the balance sheet Fixed assets The development of the individual fixed asset items, including amortization, depreciation and impairment, is shown in the statement of changes in fixed assets (exhibit to the notes). In the 2020 financial year, development costs for internally generated intangible assets of EUR 9,362k (prior year: EUR 6,648k) were capitalized. All development costs incurred in the year were capitalized. There were no material research costs. Information on shareholdings Company, Location Country Currency Share-holding Equity (EUR'000) Net Income / Loss (EUR '000) Germany HelloFresh Deutschland Management GmbH, Berlin1) DE EUR 100% 25 - HelloFresh Deutschland SE & Co. KG, Berlin1) 2) DE EUR 100% -15,259 25,075 HelloFresh Deutschland Produktions SE & Co. KG., Berlin1)2) DE EUR 100% - - HelloFreshGO GmbH, Berlin5) DE EUR 66% - - HelloFresh France Holding UG, Berlin1) DE EUR 100% - - Bambino 93. V V UG, Berlin1) DE EUR 100% 9 1 Other countries HelloFresh Benelux B.V., Amsterdam1) NL EUR 100% 4,780 7,737 Grocery Delivery E-Services UK Ltd., London3) UK GBP 100% -45,602 -1,045 Grocery Delivery E-Services Australia Pty Ltd., Sydney3) AU AUD 100% 2,101 6,784 Grocery Delivery E-Services USA Inc., New York3) US USD 100% 105,293 200,115 HelloFresh Suisse AG, Kölliken5) CH CHF 100% 98 -351 HelloFresh Canada Inc., Toronto1) CA CAD 98% -14,183 3,962 Cool Delivery B.V. , Amsterdam1) NL EUR 100% -813 1,071 Cool Delivery Belgium BVBA, Amsterdam1) NL EUR 100% 1,076 612 BeCool Refrigerated Couriers Group Pty Ltd., Chippendale1) AU AUD 100% 3,404 3,347 HelloFresh New Zealand Ltd., Auckland1) NZ NZD 97% 1,263 1,898 Green Chef Corp., Wilmington1) US USD 100% -38,336 -11,103 HelloFresh Nordics ApS, Kopenhagen1) DK DKK 98% 3 -4 HelloFresh Sweden AB, Bjuv1) SE SEK 100% -1,549 -1,533 Company, Location Country Currency Share-holding Equity (EUR'000) Net Income / Loss (EUR '000) HelloConnect Inc., Manila1) PH PHP 100% 37 19 HelloFresh Norway AS, Moss4) NW NOK 100% - - HelloFresh France SAS, Neuilly-sur-Seine4) FR EUR 100% - - Factor75 Inc. , Burr Ridge4)6) US USD 100% - - Factor75 LLC, Burr Ridge3)6) US USD 100% -5,142 -5488 Yes Please Meals, LLC, Burr Ridge 4)6) US USD 100% - - HelloFresh Operations Benelux B.V., Amsterdam1) NL EUR 100% 496 496 Equity and net income according to local financial statements for the 2020 fiscal year, unless otherwise stated 1) Equity and net income are taken from the financial statements prepared for consolidated purposes for the year ended December 31, 2020.

2) Including the limited partnership interests held in trust, the Company holds 100% of the shares in HelloFresh Deutschland SE & Co. KG, Berlin, as well as HelloFresh Deutschland Produktions SE & Co. KG., Berlin.

3) Equity and net income are taken from the financial statements prepared in accordance with the accounting regulations of the respective country for the period ended December 31, 2019. Amounts in foreign currency have been translated at the exchange rate prevailing on December 31, 2019.

4) The company made use of the option aﬀorded by Sec. 286 (3) No. 1 HGB not to disclose equity investments that are not material for the presentation of HelloFresh SE's assets, liabilities, financial position and financial performance.

5) Equity and net income do not need to be stated if the reporting company cannot exercise a controlling influence on the other company and the other company does not have to disclose its annual financial statements.

6) Acquired via Grocery Delivery E-Services USA Inc. on 31 December 2020. Loans to aﬀiliates, which bear interest at a rate of between 1.5 % and 4.0 % p.a., are used to finance these aﬀiliates. The Company has issued letters of subordination for these loans to Germany and UK, the Netherlands and Australia. All receivables are due within < 1 year. Receivables due from aﬀiliates primarily relate to intercompany receivables from subsidiaries. Other assets comprise primarily interest receivable in respect of aﬀiliate loans of EUR 287k (prior year: EUR 13,265k), security deposits and funds subject to a restriction on disposal of EUR 2,253k (prior year: EUR 1,977k) as well as VAT receivables from the tax oﬀice of EUR 2,730k (prior year: EUR 1,269k). Cash on hand and bank balances contain time deposits of EUR 18,149k (prior year: EUR 20,000k) for which the term is less than three months. In connection with the issuance of convertible bonds during the financial year, the Company has made use of the option available under German commercial law to capitalize the discount. The balance of the capitalized discount as at 31 December 2020 is EUR 22,902k (prior year: EUR 0). The capitalized discount is disclosed in the balance sheet as a prepayment and amortized on a straight-line basis over the lifetime of the convertible bonds (5 years). Equity As of 31 December 2020, paid-in share capital amounted to EUR 173,864k (prior year: EUR 164,622k), of which the Company held shares with a nominal value of EUR 307k (prior year: EUR 309k) as treasury shares with a nominal value of EUR 1.00 per share. Included in this amount are 54,112 HelloFresh shares that are held byBambino 53. GmbH on behalf of the Company and that are intended to be sold by Bambino 53. GmbH in the near-term. The proceeds from the sale of these shares will be paid out to the Company. The Management Board is authorized, with the approval of the Supervisory Board, to increase the share capital by a maximum amount of EUR 50,926k by issuing up to a total of 50,926,467 new no-par value bearer shares (Authorized Capital 2017/I), by a maximum amount of EUR 1,902k by issuing up to a total of 1,902,247 new no-par value bearer shares (Authorized Capital 2017/II) and by a maximum amount of EUR 22,300k by issuing up to a total of 22,299,930 new no-par value bearer shares (Authorized Capital 2020/I). The Company's share capital has been conditionally increased by up to EUR 5,000k by issuing up to 5,000,000 new, no-par value bearer shares (Conditional Capital 2018/II) to allow shares to be granted upon the exercise of convertible or warrant rights or to allow convertible or warrant obligations to be fulfilled in relation to the holders or creditors of bonds, convertible bonds, warrant bonds, profit participation rights and / or income bonds (or combinations of these instruments). The Company's share capital was also conditionally increased by up to EUR 40,000k by issuing up to 40,000,000 new no-par value bearer shares (Conditional Capital to the granting of shares upon exercise of conversion or option rights or the fulfillment of conversion or option obligations to the holders or creditors of bonds, convertible bonds, bonds with warrants profit participation rights and/or income bonds (or combinations of these instruments) to guarantee. As of 31 December 2020, issued and authorized share capital including conditional capital amounted to EUR 293,993k (prior year: EUR 321,974k). All issued and outstanding shares were fully paid in as of 31 December 2020 and as of 31 December 2019. The shares have no nominal value. In August 2020 two members of the Management Board of HelloFresh SE exercised in total 7,614,128 call options. In order to meet the former employee's purchase rights in full, the share capital of HelloFresh SE was increased by EUR 7,614k using the Authorized Capital 2017/II. As of 31 December 2020, 8.96 million subscription rights, including virtual options and restricted stock units had been granted to employees and management. Treasury shares are deducted from subscribed capital on the face of the balance sheet. The diﬀerence between the accounting par value (nominal value) of EUR 307k and the acquisition cost of treasury shares ( EUR 18.75 per treasury share) ) is oﬀset against the freely available capital reserves. Incidental costs of acquisition are expensed in the year of acquisition. At 31 December 2020, the Company held 306,751 treasury shares with a nominal value of EUR 1.00 per share (i.e. a total of EUR 307k). In the 2020 financial year, HelloFresh SE used the treasury shares as follows: Number of treasury shares transferred Treasury shares transferred to Reason for the transfer of treasury shares 36,100 Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG Sold to a third party as part of the exercise of call options by a (former) employee 20,312 Edward Boyes Transfer to a participant as part of the exercise of call options by a (former) employee EUR 14,653k was transferred to capital reserves in the current financial year. The accumulated profit of EUR 47.199k (prior year: accumulated losses of EUR 58,174k) results from the net income for the current financial year and the loss carried forward from the prior year. As of the reporting date, the total amount not distributable pursuant to Sec. 268 (8) HGB is EUR 11,013k (prior year: EUR 5,717k). This amount is calculated as the book value of internally generated intangible assets as of 31 December 2020 of EUR 15,773k less the related deferred taxes of EUR 4,760k. Deferred taxes were calculated assuming a tax rate of 30.18%. On 13 May 2020, HelloFresh SE issued convertible bonds with an issue size of EUR 175,000k, which mature on 13 May 2025 and have a yearly coupon rate of 0.75% payable semi-annually. The initial conversion price was EUR 50.764, which corresponds to a conversion premium of 40% in relation to the share price at the date of issuance. The convertible bonds are unsecured and unsubordinated, with conversion rights into approximately 3.5 million shares at the election of the bondholder. As at 31 December 2020, no conversion had taken place. Other provisions comprise primarily provisions for virtual share-based compensation plans (EUR 23,335k; prior year: EUR 0k), which resulted from the change in accounting policy disclosed under General above, as well as outstanding supplier invoices (EUR 11,295k; prior year: EUR 6,079k) and personnel-related obligations for accrued vacation and bonuses (EUR 1,084k; prior year: EUR 939k). Liabilities comprise: 31- Dec-2020 31- Dec-2019 until until 1 Year 1-5 Year over 5 Year total 1 Year 1-5 Year over 5 Year total TEUR TEUR TEUR TEUR TEUR TEUR TEUR TEUR Convertible Bonds - 175,000 - 175,000 - - - - Liabilities to Banks 111 - - 111 107 - - 107 Trade payables 6,988 - - 6,988 5,076 - - 5,076 Liabilities to aﬀiliates 1,083 - - 1,083 706 - - 706 Liabilities to participating interests 3 - - 3 8 - - 8 Other Liabilities 2,689 - - 2,689 1,314 - - 1,314 10,873 175,000 - 185,873 7,211 - - 7,211 As in the prior year, deferred taxes were calculated using a combined income tax rate of 30.18 %. Deferred tax liabilities largely arose as a result of temporary diﬀerences related to intangible assets. Contingent liabilities The Company had the following contingent liabilities as of the reporting date: EUR '000 31 Dec 2020 31 Dec 2019 Guarantees 27,176 27,327 Warranty agreements 19,710 13,160 Contingent liabilities 46,887 40,487 The contingent liabilities shown above do not relate to aﬀiliated companies. The Company has issued a statement of guarantee in the current year for Grocery Delivery E-Services UK Ltd in respect of all outstanding obligations of Grocery Delivery E-Services UK Ltd. As in the prior year, the company has issued a letter of comfort in the form of a cross guarantee for its subsid-iaries, BeCool Refrigerated Couriers Group Pty Ltd, Grocery Delivery E-Services Australia Pty Ltd and Grocery Delivery E-Services UK Ltd. At the reporting date, Grocery Delivery E-Services UK Ltd has liabilities to third parties of EUR 56,660k and other financial commitments of EUR 21,126k. Grocery Delivery E-Services Australia Pty Ltd has liabilities to third parties of EUR 33,072k and other financial commitments of EUR 36,182k. BeCool Refrigerated Couriers Group Pty Ltd has liabilities third parties of EUR 6,177k and other financial commitments of EUR 55k. Based on the beneficiaries' previous payment practices and all known information up to the date of preparation of the financial statements, it is not considered probable that there will be any claims arising from the contin-gent liabilities disclosed above. Other financial obligations In addition to the contingent liabilities, the Company has other financial obligations in relation to leases of EUR 2,618k (prior year: EUR 3,710k). The lease agreements end between 2020 and 2022. Notes to the income statement The revenue of EUR 317,222k (prior year: EUR 117,290k) comprises EUR 207,123k (prior year: EUR 52,465k) of Holding fees in the form of profit-sharing agreements with subsidiaries and EUR 110,099k (prior year: EUR 64,825k) of income from services provided to aﬀiliates and participating interests. EUR 17,536k (prior year: EUR 12,130k) of revenues relates to Germany, EUR 87,087k (prior year: EUR 36,063k) to other EU countries (UK Included) and EUR 212,599k (prior year: EUR 69,097k) to non-EU countries. The cost of sales and general and administrative expenses include: TEUR 2020 2019 Cost of raw materials, consumables and supplies and of purchased merchandise 220 88 Cost of purchased services 126,491 81,335 Cost of materials 126,711 81,423 Wages and salaries 34,835 29,394 Social security 5,462 4,736 Pension costs 563 334 Share based compensation 44,270 0 Personnel expenses 85,130 34,464 The share-based compensation of EUR 44.270k comprises EUR 12,062k in relation to 2020 and EUR 32,207k in relation to prior years. Financial result The financial result mainly comprises EUR 6,194k (prior year: EUR 9,203k) interest income from loans to aﬀiliates and EUR 28,492k (prior year: EUR 3,081k) from dividends received from subsidiaries. Income and expenses relating to other periods Included in cost of sales are income relating to other periods of EUR 599k and expenses relating to other periods of EUR 421k. Included in general and administrative expenses are income relating to other periods of EUR 465k and expenses relating to other periods of EUR 32,926k. EUR 32,207k of the general and administrative expenses relating to prior periods comprises share based compensation that has been booked in the current financial year following the change in recognition policy disclosed under Accounting Policies above. All other prior period income and expenses relate primarily to income from the release of accruals and expenses from invoices that were received aﬅer the reporting date respectively. Other disclosures As the ultimate parent company, the Company prepares consolidated financial statements for the largest and smallest group of companies. These consolidated financial statements are published in accordance with Sec. 325 (3) HGB and are available in the Bundesanzeiger [German Federal Gazette] under http://www.unternehmensregister.de The Company had an average of 629 (prior year: 548) employees in the 2020 financial year, of whom 395 (prio year: 356) were male and 234 (prior year: 192) were female. Disclosures pursuant to Sec. 160 (1) No. 8 AktG The shares and voting rights reported generally correspond to the equity investments most recently reported by the shareholders in accordance with Secs. 33 and 34 WpHG ["Wertpapierhandelsgesetz": German Securities Trading Act]. It should be noted that the ownership interest may since have changed within the respective thresholds without a duty to report to HelloFresh SE arising on the part of the shareholders. The percentages presented in the chart below relate to HelloFresh SE's share capital as of 31 December 2020. Shareholder Number of shares Percentage Shareholding Morgan Stanley 8,885,425.00 5.11 % DWS Investment GmbH 8,263,866.00 4.75 % Union Investment Privatfonds GmbH 9,066,734.00 5.21 % BlackRock, Inc. 12,530,128.00 7.21 % Insight Ventures 15,499,876.00 8.91 % Baillie Giﬀord & Co. 10,552,945.00 6.07 % Marathon Asset Management LLP 8,273,983.00 4.76 % Mr Dominik Sebastian Richter 9,844,020.00 5.66 % Other shareholders / free float 52.31 % According to the voting rights notification, Insight Ventures' shares comprise only those shares that are held by HF Main Insight S.à r.l. (Luxembourg, the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg). The shares of HF Main Insight S.àr.l. (Luxembourg, the Grand Duchy of Luxem- bourg) are attributed to Insight Venture Partners VIII, L.P. (Cayma Isands). The shares ofInsight Venture Partners VIII,L.P. (Cayman Islands) and Insight Venture Partners (Delaware) VIII, L.P. (Delaware, USA) are attributed to Jeﬀ Horing as the beneficial owner through a chain of subsidiaries (Insight Venture Associates VIII, L.P. (Cayman Islands); Insight Venture Associates VIII, Ltd. (Cayman Islands); Insight Holdings Group LLC (New York, NY, USA)). The 8,263,866 shares held by DWS Investment Investment GmbH are attributed directly to it in accordance with § 34 WpHG. The shares of Black Rock, Inc. are attributed directly in accordance with § 34 WpHG in the amount of 12,297,343 shares. The remaining 232,785 voting rights are instruments pursuant to Sec. 38 (1) No. 1 WpHG (173,105) and Sec. 38 (1) No. 2 WpHG (59,680). The shares of Morgan Stanley are attributed directly to Morgan Stanley in the amount of 3,028,218 shares in accordance with § 34 WpHG. The remaining 5,857,207 voting rights are instruments pursuant to Sec. 38 (1) No. 1 WpHG (4,600,700) and Sec. 38 (1) No. 2 WpHG (1,256,507). The shares of Marathon Asset Management LLP are attributed to it pursuant to Section 34 WpHG in the amount of 8,273,938 shares. The 8,417,489 shares held by Baillie Giﬀord & Co. are attributed directly to it in accordance with § 34 WpHG. The remaining 2,135,456 voting rights are instruments pursuant to Sec. 38 (1) No. 1 WpHG. 9,066,734 of the shares held by Union Investment Privatfonds GmbH are attributed directly to it in accordance with § 34 WpHG. The beneficial owner of the shares held by DSR Ventures GmbH is Dominik Sebastian Richter. DSR Ventures-GmbH holds 7,166,507 shares directly in HelloFresh. The remaining 2,677,513 voting rights are instruments pursuant to Sec. 38 (1) No. 2 WpHG. Minority shareholders/free float relate to investments in HelloFresh SE of less than 3%. Governing bodies Management Board Dominik S. Richter, CEO HelloFresh SE, Chairman of the Board Thomas W. Griesel, COO HelloFresh SE Christian Gärtner, CFO HelloFresh SE Edward Boyes, CCO HelloFresh SE Other oﬀices held by the Management Board Dominik S. Richter - DSR Ventures GmbH (Managing Director) Thomas W. Griesel - TWG Ventures GmbH (Managing Director) Supervisory Board Jeﬀrey Lieberman, Managing Director Insight Venture Partners, Chairman John H. Rittenhouse, CEO Cavallino Capital, LLC Derek Zissman, Chairman of the Audit Committee Ursula Radeke-Pietsch, Global Head of Strategic Projects at Siemens AG, Munich Ugo Arzani, Head of Retail and Consumer Department, Qatar Investment Authority Other oﬀices held by the Supervisory Board pursuant to Sec.125 para. 1 sentence 5 subsection 1 and/or 2 GSCA (AktG): Jeﬀrey Lieberman • 6Sense Insights, Inc. (member of the Board of Directors);

• Clinc Inc. (member of the Board of Directors);

• DivvyPay, Inc. (observer to the Board of Directors);

• Gainsight, Inc. (observer to the Board of Directors);

• Hootsuite Media Inc. (member of the Board of Directors);

• Insightful Science, LLC (member of the Board of Managers);

• Lightricks Ltd. (observer to the Board of Directors);

• Open Education Holdings Inc. (member of the Board of Directors);

• Siﬅ Science, Inc. (member of the Board of Directors);

• Udemy, Inc. (member of the Board of Directors); and

• Yoobic Limited (member of the Board of Directors) John H. Rittenhouse • Jumia Technologies AG (Deputy Chairman of the Supervisory Board and Audit Committee)

• Flaviar, Inc. (member of the advisory board (Mitglied des Aufsichtsrats)) Derek Zissman • Amiad Water Systems Ltd (Non-Executive Director);

• Crossroads Partners Ltd (Director);

• Sureserve Group plc (Non-Executive Director);

• 600 Group PLC (Non-Executive Director and Chairman of the Audit Committee) Ugo Arzani • American Express Global Business Travel III B.V. (Director);

• Beauchamp Company No.2 Limited (Director);

• Harrods Group International Holdings Limited (Director);

• Vente Privée S.A. (Director) Total remuneration of the Management Board and Supervisory Board The total remuneration of the members of the Management Board of HelloFresh SE was EUR 1,531k for the 2020 financial year (prior year: EUR 1,400). The Management Board was also granted share-based remuneration within the scope of the 2019 virtual stock option program ("VSOP 2019"). In 2020 members of the Management Board were granted 747,062 virtual options with a weighted average fair value of EUR 7.10 per virtual option. Furthermore, members of the Management Board were granted 172,203 RSUs ("RSUP 2019"). The remuneration of the Supervisory Board amounted to EUR 203k (prior year: EUR 203k). Surname Name (Member of the Board) Fixed remuneration (cash) (short-term) variable compensation RSUs (long-term) variable compensation VSOPs Dominik S. Richter 150,000 900,000 2,700,000 Thomas W. Griesel 500,000 312,500 937,500 Christian Gärtner 500,000 312,500 937,500 Edward Boyes 381,683 226,625 679,874 Loans and advances granted to members of the Management Board and the Supervisory Board No loans or advances were granted to members of the Management Board or Supervisory Board. As of the reporting date, no contingent liabilities had been assumed on behalf of members of the Supervisory Board. Auditor fees and services At the annual general meeting on 30 June 2020, the shareholders of HelloFresh SE appointed KPMG AG Wirtschaﬅsprüfungsgesellschaﬅ as the auditor and group auditor of HelloFresh SE for the financial year 2020. The audit fees for HelloFresh SE for the 2020 financial year are disclosed in the corresponding note to the consol-idated financial statements. Subsequent events There were no significant events aﬅer the reporting period in relation to HelloFresh SE or its subsidiaries. Declaration of compliance with the German Corporate Governance Code The Management Board and the Supervisory Board has made the declaration of compliance with the German Corporate Governance Code required under Sec. 161 AktG available to shareholders on a permanent basis on the Company's website https://www.hellofreshgroup.com/websites/hellofresh/English/5150/declaration-ofcon-formity.html. The declaration of compliance is also reproduced in the 2020 consolidated financial statements. Utilisation of profits In agreement with the Supervisory Board, the Management Board proposes that the accumulated profit of EUR 47,199k is carried forward to the next financial year. Berlin, 01 March 2021 The Management Board HelloFresh SE (place) (date) Dominik S. Richter (place) (date) Thomas W. Griesel (place) (date) Christian Gärtner (place) (date) Edward Boyes HelloFresh SE Individual Financial Statements 2020 Aﬀirmation of the Board of Directors We hereby aﬀirm that, to the best of our knowledge, these annual financial statements accurately reflect the financial position and earnings of HelloFresh SE in accordance with applicable accounting principles and that the combined management report, which is included in the Consolidated Annual Report of the HelloFresh Group, describes the business development, the operating result and the Company's overall position in such a way that it presents an accurate reflection of the Company's state of aﬀairs and of the material risks and oppor-tunities associated with the Company's forecast development. Berlin, 01 March 2021 Dominik S. Richter Thomas W. Griesel Christian Gärtner Edward Boyes Chief Executive Oﬀicer Chief Operating Oﬀicer Chief Financial Oﬀicer Chief Commercial Oﬀicer Statement of changes in fixed assets 2020 I. Intangible assets TEUR Internally generated soﬅware Concessions, industrial property rights and similar rights Total Acquisition and production costs 01.01.2020 15,138 1,105 16,243 Additions 9,362 3 9,365 Disposals 0 0 0 31.12.2020 24,500 1,108 25,608 Accumulated amortisation 01.01.2020 6,948 630 7,578 Additions 1,917 199 2,116 Disposals 0 0 31.12.2020 8,865 829 9,694 Net book value 31.12.2020 15,635 279 15,914 Net book value 31.12.2019 8,191 475 8,666 II. Property, plant and equipment TEUR Other equipment, furniture and fixtures Total Acquisition and production costs 01.01.2020 3,361 3,361 Additions 1,534 1,534 Disposals 0 0 31.12.2020 4,895 4,895 Accumulated amortisation 01.01.2020 1,805 1,805 Additions 767 767 Disposals 0 0 31.12.2020 2,572 2,572 Net book value 31.12.2020 2,323 2,323 Net book value 31.12.2019 1,556 1,556 III. Financial assets TEUR Shares in aﬀiliates Loans to aﬀiliates Investment in associates Loans to associates Other loans Total Acquisition and production costs 01.01.2020 163,609 255,497 3,088 459 13 422,666 Additions 26,699 87,007 0 0 24 113,730 Disposals 0 -233,090 0 -246 0 -233.336 31.12.2020 190,308 109,414 3,088 213 37 303,060 Net book value 31.12.2020 190,308 109,414 3,088 213 37 303,060 Net book value 31.12.2019 163,609 255,497 3,088 259 13 422,666 Attachments Original document

