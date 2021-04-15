Log in
HELLOFRESH SE

(HFG)
  Report
HelloFresh : expects revenue and adjusted EBITDA ('AEBITDA') for Q1 2021 significantly above market expectations and increases its full year 2021 guidance

04/15/2021 | 02:07pm EDT
DGAP-Ad-hoc: HelloFresh SE / Key word(s): Change in Forecast
15-Apr-2021 / 20:05 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

 

Public disclosure of inside information according to Article 17 para. 1 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 on market abuse (market abuse regulation - MAR)

 

HelloFresh SE expects revenue and adjusted EBITDA ("AEBITDA") for Q1 2021 significantly above market expectations and increases its full year 2021 guidance

Berlin, 15 April 2021 - HelloFresh SE ("Company") has experienced a more favorable than expected customer growth during the first quarter of 2021 and continued high order rates.

Based on preliminary indications, consolidated revenue of the Company for the first quarter of 2021 is expected to amount to between approx. EUR 1,435 million and approx. EUR 1,445 million (Q1 2020: EUR 699.1 million), significantly exceeding the latest market expectations, which the Company determined to amount to EUR 1,173.9 million (arithmetic average of published broker estimates as of 15 April 2021).

Based on preliminary indications, the group's AEBITDA for the first quarter of 2021 is expected to amount to between approx. EUR 155 million and approx. EUR 165 million (Q1 2020: EUR 63.1 million), significantly exceeding the latest market expectations, which the Company determined to amount to EUR 128.5 million (arithmetic average of published broker estimates as of 15 April 2021).

Based on the strong performance in the first quarter of 2021, the Company increases its full year 2021 revenue growth guidance for the HelloFresh Group on a constant currency basis from previously between 20% and 25% to now between 35% and 45%. The arithmetic average of published broker estimates for Euro-reported revenue growth as of 15 April 2021 amounts to 22.7%. The Company also narrows its full year 2021 AEBITDA margin guidance for the HelloFresh Group from previously between 9% and 12% to now between 10% and 12% (arithmetic average of published broker estimates as of 15 April 2021: 10.9%).

The Company will publish its financial statements for the first three months and the first quarter of 2021 as scheduled on 4 May 2021. The final numbers for the first quarter of 2021 may deviate from the ranges presented in this release. All numbers presented in this release are unaudited and based on preliminary indications.

Regarding the definition of the alternative performance measure AEBITDA the Company refers to the corresponding definition in its Annual Report 2020, which has been published on the Company's website.

Competent person for this publication

Dr. Christian Ries

Group General Counsel

HelloFresh SE, Saarbrücker Straße 37a, 10405 Berlin		 +49 (0) 160 96382504

cr@hellofresh.com

www.hellofreshgroup.com
 
Press contact

Saskia Leisewitz

Senior Manager Corporate Communications

HelloFresh SE, Saarbrücker Straße 37a, 10405 Berlin		 +49 (0) 174 72 359 61

sl@hellofresh.com

www.hellofreshgroup.com
 

 

 

Legal Disclaimer

This document contains forward-looking statements relating to the business, financial performance and results of the Company, the HelloFresh Group or the industry in which the HelloFresh Group operates. These statements may be identified by words such as "will", "expect", "belief", "estimate", "plan", "target" or "forecast" and similar expressions, or by their context. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding: strategies, outlook and growth prospects; future plans and potential for future growth; growth of products and services in new markets; industry trends; and the impact of regulatory initiatives. These statements are made on the basis of current knowledge and assumptions and involve risks and uncertainties. Various factors could cause actual future results, developments or events to differ materially from those described in these statements, and neither the Company nor any other person accepts any responsibility for the accuracy of the opinions expressed in this document or the underlying assumptions. No obligation is assumed to update any forward-looking statements.

15-Apr-2021 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
EQS News ID: 1185446

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

1185446  15-Apr-2021 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1185446&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2021
