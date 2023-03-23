Hellofresh becomes more pessimistic for 2025

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - The cooking box mail order company Hellofresh is dampening its profit expectations for 2025. Ten percent of sales, which should continue to rise to around 10 billion euros, should remain as adjusted operating profit (Ebitda), said CFO Christian Gaertner on Thursday at an investor event in Berlin. At the last capital market event, there was talk of a margin of 10 to 15 percent. For months, higher costs due to increased food prices and expenses for employees and marketing have been weighing on the group, while consumer sentiment has clouded over./ngu/stw