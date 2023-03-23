Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. HelloFresh SE
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HFG   DE000A161408

HELLOFRESH SE

(HFG)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  11:38:27 2023-03-23 am EDT
17.57 EUR   +5.16%
03/22Mid-term goals in focus ahead of HelloFresh capital markets day
RE
03/20German regulator allows SVB to conduct lending business through local branch
RE
03/20Dd : HelloFresh SE: Christian Gärtner, buy
EQ
Hellofresh becomes more pessimistic for 2025

03/23/2023 | 11:05am EDT
BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - The cooking box mail order company Hellofresh is dampening its profit expectations for 2025. Ten percent of sales, which should continue to rise to around 10 billion euros, should remain as adjusted operating profit (Ebitda), said CFO Christian Gaertner on Thursday at an investor event in Berlin. At the last capital market event, there was talk of a margin of 10 to 15 percent. For months, higher costs due to increased food prices and expenses for employees and marketing have been weighing on the group, while consumer sentiment has clouded over./ngu/stw


© dpa-AFX 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 8 024 M 8 657 M 8 657 M
Net income 2023 177 M 191 M 191 M
Net Debt 2023 43,4 M 46,8 M 46,8 M
P/E ratio 2023 17,9x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 2 869 M 3 096 M 3 096 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,36x
EV / Sales 2024 0,31x
Nbr of Employees 19 595
Free-Float 94,0%
Chart HELLOFRESH SE
Duration : Period :
HelloFresh SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HELLOFRESH SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 16,71 €
Average target price 30,89 €
Spread / Average Target 84,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Dominik S. Richter Chief Executive Officer
Christian Gärtner Chief Financial Officer
John H. Rittenhouse Chairman-Supervisory Board
Ursula Radeke-Pietsch Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Derek Zissman Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HELLOFRESH SE-18.61%3 096
WALMART INC.-1.60%376 098
SYSCO CORPORATION-3.13%37 593
KROGER CO. (THE)7.76%34 388
AHOLD DELHAIZE N.V.14.74%32 261
WOOLWORTHS GROUP LIMITED11.20%30 211
