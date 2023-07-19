BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - After only minimal growth in the second quarter, the cooking box mail order company Hellofresh has lowered its sales forecast for the current year. In terms of increasing profitability, however, the group is making somewhat better progress than previously thought and expected by analysts. Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (Ebitda) adjusted for special items were higher in the second quarter than experts had forecast, the company announced late Wednesday evening in Berlin. The MDax-listed company also raised the lower end of its target range for operating profit.

Operating profit is now expected to be between 470 million euros and 540 million euros, compared with 460 million euros to 540 million euros previously. Last year, operating profit fell by almost ten percent to 477 million euros. In the second quarter, the figure increased to 185 million euros to 195 million euros according to preliminary figures - in the same quarter last year, Hellofresh had earned 146 million euros from operations.

Sales fell by around two percent to around 1.92 billion euros - adjusted for exchange rate effects, the company said, earnings rose by one percent. In the current year, the Group is only expecting a plus of between 2 and 8 percent for this large figure. The upper end of the previous forecast was 10 percent./zb/he