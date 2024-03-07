BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Hellofresh, the mail-order cooking box company, expects a decline in earnings for the current year. It justified this on Thursday evening when presenting preliminary figures for 2023 with higher investments and marketing costs as well as a lower volume for cooking boxes. The company also withdrew its medium-term forecast for 2025 due to the current weaker market environment for meal kits.

For the current year, Hellofresh expects adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) of 350 to 400 million euros, as the company announced in Berlin. On a preliminary basis, the company reportedly generated 448 million euros in 2023, compared to 477 million euros in the previous year. The forecast is well below analysts' average estimates of EUR 568 million. Currency-adjusted sales are expected to increase by two to eight percent, after around 2.8 percent to around EUR 7.6 billion in 2023. Sales and adjusted operating result (EBITDA) for the previous year were reported to have reached the company's own targets.

The first quarter is likely to be weak in terms of earnings: Hellofresh expects adjusted Ebitda to be at break-even or even slightly negative. The company justified this with high marketing expenses and the rapid ramp-up of the ready meals business. Currency-adjusted sales growth is expected to be around the same level as in 2023.

Hellofresh withdrew its forecast for 2025 due to the changed market environment. It cannot be assumed that the Group will achieve its

medium-term targets of 10 billion euros in sales and one billion euros in adjusted EBITDA by 2025./nas/ngu