FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX) - A surprising lowering of the outlook only a few weeks after the presentation of quarterly figures has cost Hellofresh a lot of credibility on the stock market. The shares slumped by a fifth to 16.30 euros shortly after the start of trading on Thursday. They had last cost less in March.

Hellofresh had slashed its annual targets the previous evening due to unexpected problems in its most important single market, the USA. The Group justified this with a surprisingly low number of new customers in important weeks of the current quarter, including the days around the US Thanksgiving holiday.

However, the Group also has to deal with other problems: In Arizona, the ramp-up of the new production facility is dragging on. Hellofresh wants to produce ready meals there and has high hopes for the so-called Ready-To-Eat product line, which is set to become the company's largest by 2025. The water shortage in the desert state and a lack of staff are also making the production processes more difficult. And in Illinois, the planned maintenance of a production facility took longer than expected.

"Not the fourth quarter we had expected," wrote analyst Nizla Naizer from Deutsche Bank in a study. Although the reasons for the forecast reduction appeared to be of a temporary nature, she preferred to wait and see. She therefore removed her "buy" recommendation and now rates the stock as "hold".

William Woods from the analyst firm Bernstein Research is much more skeptical and rates the shares as "underperform". In an initial reaction, he wrote that it is hard to believe that the reasons for cutting the targets could not have been foreseen a few weeks ago at the time of the quarterly results. In addition, Hellofresh's management has admitted that the US food box business is weak, although it considers the problems to be largely temporary. Woods believes that this is more structural, i.e. a fundamental problem.

The market is already heavily penetrated, customers change frequently and the customer promise/user experience is rather weak. The business model as a whole is therefore proving difficult, which is also likely to be the case in 2024, according to Woods.

With Thursday's price slide, the shares have lost more than half their value since their annual high in September. For 2023, the share price is set to fall again by a good fifth. The value of Borsen has thus shrunk again to 2.8 billion euros.

During the coronavirus pandemic, food suppliers such as Hellofresh were still among investors' favorites. Restaurants were closed, people stayed at home, ordered ready-made meals or cooked a lot themselves. As recently as November 2021, the shares cost almost 100 euros - before the pandemic, they were less than 10.

The company went public towards the end of 2017 with an issue price of 10.25 euros per share.