FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX) - In evening trading on Wednesday, the shares of Hellofresh came under pressure after the company's forecasts were cut. On the trading platform Tradegate, they lost 8.6 percent to 18.74 euros compared to the Xetra close. They thus fell to their lowest level in five months.

The mail-order company for cooking boxes is now only expecting an operating profit (EBITDA) of 430 to 470 million euros this year. Previously, the target range was 470 to 540 million euros. According to analyst Marcus Diebel from JPMorgan, the consensus estimate is EUR 495 million.

The expert predicted that management would now face questions from investors regarding the reliability of forecasts. After all, the company had reaffirmed its original profit forecast at the end of October with the publication of its third quarter figures./bek/he