HELLOFRESH SE

(HFG)
PRESS RELEASE : HelloFresh Successfully Completes Acquisition of Ready-to-Eat Meal Company Factor75, Inc.

12/31/2020 | 10:32am EST
 DGAP-News: HelloFresh SE / Key word(s): Mergers & Acquisitions 
HelloFresh Successfully Completes Acquisition of Ready-to-Eat Meal Company 
Factor75, Inc. 
 
2020-12-31 / 16:31 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
 
*Press Release* 
 
*HelloFresh Successfully Completes Acquisition of Ready-to-Eat Meal Company 
Factor75, Inc.* 
 
*Berlin/New York, December 31, 2020 - *On November 23, 2020, US subsidiaries 
of HelloFresh SE ("HelloFresh"), had entered into an agreement to acquire 
all of the outstanding equity interests of Factor75, Inc. (including its 
subsidiaries "Factor"). HelloFresh is the leading provider of meal kits in 
the world and in the US. Factor is a leading provider of fully-prepared, 
fresh meals that combine health, convenience and restaurant-quality taste. 
 
The completion (closing) of the acquisition of Factor was subject to 
customary conditions precedent. As all of these conditions precedent have 
been fulfilled in the meantime the closing/ completion of the transaction 
occurred today. 
 
*About HelloFresh* 
HelloFresh SE is the world's leading meal-kit company and operates in the 
U.S., the United Kingdom, Germany, the Netherlands, Belgium, Luxembourg, 
Australia, Austria, Switzerland, Canada, New Zealand, Sweden, France and 
Denmark. In Q3 2020, HelloFresh delivered over 162 million meals and reached 
five million active customers. HelloFresh was founded in Berlin in November 
2011 and went public on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange in November 2017. 
HelloFresh has offices in New York, Berlin, London, Amsterdam, Sydney, 
Toronto, Auckland, Paris and Copenhagen. 
 
*About Factor* 
Factor is a fully-prepared meal delivery service that is taking a whole new 
approach to fresh-prepared food. The company's weekly rotating menu of 
breakfast, lunch, and dinner options are hand-crafted by gourmet chefs and 
optimized by dietitians. Every meal is free of refined sugars, gluten, soy, 
hormones, antibiotics, and GMOs for healthy, clean eating. Factor is based 
in Batavia, IL and delivers anywhere in the contiguous U.S. 
 
*Press contact Global Corporate  +49 (0) 174 72 35 961 
Communications* 
                                 sl@hellofresh.com 
Saskia Leisewitz 
                                 www.hellofreshgroup.com [1] 
Senior Corporate Communications 
Manager                          +1 (929) 382 8964 
 
HelloFresh Group                 robyn.schweitzer@hellofresh.com 
 
*Press contact US PR*            www.hellofresh.com [2] 
 
Robyn Schweitzer 
 
Director Public Relations & 
Communications 
 
HelloFresh US 
 
*Legal Disclaimer* 
 
This document contains forward-looking statements relating to the business, 
financial performance and results of US subsidiaries of HelloFresh SE, the 
HelloFresh Group, Factor or the industry in which each of the HelloFresh 
Group and Factor operate. These statements may be identified by words such 
as "will", "expect", "belief", "estimate", "plan", "target" or "forecast" 
and similar expressions, or by their context. Forward-looking statements 
include statements regarding: strategies, outlook and growth prospects; 
future plans and potential for future growth; growth of products and 
services in new markets; industry trends; and the impact of regulatory 
initiatives. These statements are made on the basis of current knowledge and 
assumptions and involve risks and uncertainties. Various factors could cause 
actual future results, developments or events to differ materially from 
those described in these statements, and neither HelloFresh nor any other 
person accepts any responsibility for the accuracy of the opinions expressed 
in this document or the underlying assumptions. No obligation is assumed to 
update any forward-looking statements. 
 
2020-12-31 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a 
service of EQS Group AG. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
 
The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, 
Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. 
Archive at www.dgap.de 
Language:    English 
Company:     HelloFresh SE 
             Saarbrücker Straße 37a 
             10405 Berlin 
             Germany 
E-mail:      ir@hellofresh.com 
Internet:    www.hellofreshgroup.com 
ISIN:        DE000A161408 
WKN:         A16140 
Indices:     MDAX 
Listed:      Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated 
             Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, 
             Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange 
EQS News ID: 1158088 
 
End of News DGAP News Service 
 
1158088 2020-12-31 
 
 
1: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=7de58be5dc79b9c59836337d7d954ee2&application_id=1158088&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 
2: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=98f0993c30a207895f24a033705f53ed&application_id=1158088&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 31, 2020 10:31 ET (15:31 GMT)

