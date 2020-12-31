DGAP-News: HelloFresh SE / Key word(s): Mergers & Acquisitions
HelloFresh Successfully Completes Acquisition of Ready-to-Eat Meal Company
Factor75, Inc.
2020-12-31 / 16:31
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
*Press Release*
*HelloFresh Successfully Completes Acquisition of Ready-to-Eat Meal Company
Factor75, Inc.*
*Berlin/New York, December 31, 2020 - *On November 23, 2020, US subsidiaries
of HelloFresh SE ("HelloFresh"), had entered into an agreement to acquire
all of the outstanding equity interests of Factor75, Inc. (including its
subsidiaries "Factor"). HelloFresh is the leading provider of meal kits in
the world and in the US. Factor is a leading provider of fully-prepared,
fresh meals that combine health, convenience and restaurant-quality taste.
The completion (closing) of the acquisition of Factor was subject to
customary conditions precedent. As all of these conditions precedent have
been fulfilled in the meantime the closing/ completion of the transaction
occurred today.
*About HelloFresh*
HelloFresh SE is the world's leading meal-kit company and operates in the
U.S., the United Kingdom, Germany, the Netherlands, Belgium, Luxembourg,
Australia, Austria, Switzerland, Canada, New Zealand, Sweden, France and
Denmark. In Q3 2020, HelloFresh delivered over 162 million meals and reached
five million active customers. HelloFresh was founded in Berlin in November
2011 and went public on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange in November 2017.
HelloFresh has offices in New York, Berlin, London, Amsterdam, Sydney,
Toronto, Auckland, Paris and Copenhagen.
*About Factor*
Factor is a fully-prepared meal delivery service that is taking a whole new
approach to fresh-prepared food. The company's weekly rotating menu of
breakfast, lunch, and dinner options are hand-crafted by gourmet chefs and
optimized by dietitians. Every meal is free of refined sugars, gluten, soy,
hormones, antibiotics, and GMOs for healthy, clean eating. Factor is based
in Batavia, IL and delivers anywhere in the contiguous U.S.
*Press contact Global Corporate +49 (0) 174 72 35 961
Communications*
sl@hellofresh.com
Saskia Leisewitz
www.hellofreshgroup.com [1]
Senior Corporate Communications
Manager +1 (929) 382 8964
HelloFresh Group robyn.schweitzer@hellofresh.com
*Press contact US PR* www.hellofresh.com [2]
Robyn Schweitzer
Director Public Relations &
Communications
HelloFresh US
*Legal Disclaimer*
This document contains forward-looking statements relating to the business,
financial performance and results of US subsidiaries of HelloFresh SE, the
HelloFresh Group, Factor or the industry in which each of the HelloFresh
Group and Factor operate. These statements may be identified by words such
as "will", "expect", "belief", "estimate", "plan", "target" or "forecast"
and similar expressions, or by their context. Forward-looking statements
include statements regarding: strategies, outlook and growth prospects;
future plans and potential for future growth; growth of products and
services in new markets; industry trends; and the impact of regulatory
initiatives. These statements are made on the basis of current knowledge and
assumptions and involve risks and uncertainties. Various factors could cause
actual future results, developments or events to differ materially from
those described in these statements, and neither HelloFresh nor any other
person accepts any responsibility for the accuracy of the opinions expressed
in this document or the underlying assumptions. No obligation is assumed to
update any forward-looking statements.
2020-12-31 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a
service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements,
Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: HelloFresh SE
Saarbrücker Straße 37a
10405 Berlin
Germany
E-mail: ir@hellofresh.com
Internet: www.hellofreshgroup.com
ISIN: DE000A161408
WKN: A16140
Indices: MDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated
Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich,
Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1158088
End of News DGAP News Service
1158088 2020-12-31
1: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=7de58be5dc79b9c59836337d7d954ee2&application_id=1158088&site_id=vwd&application_name=news
2: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=98f0993c30a207895f24a033705f53ed&application_id=1158088&site_id=vwd&application_name=news
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
December 31, 2020 10:31 ET (15:31 GMT)