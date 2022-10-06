Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. HelloFresh SE
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HFG   DE000A161408

HELLOFRESH SE

(HFG)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  08:43 2022-10-06 am EDT
22.22 EUR   +1.62%
08:37aPvr : HelloFresh SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
EQ
02:24aAttractive price levels
MS
10/04HELLOFRESH : Barclays remains its Buy rating
MD
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

PVR: HelloFresh SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

10/06/2022 | 08:37am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

EQS Voting Rights Announcement: HelloFresh SE
HelloFresh SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

06.10.2022 / 14:36 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by EQS - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Notification of Major Holdings

1. Details of issuer
Name: HelloFresh SE
Street: Prinzenstraße 89
Postal code: 10969
City: Berlin
Germany
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 391200ZAF4V6XD2M9G57

2. Reason for notification
X Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
X Acquisition/disposal of instruments
  Change of breakdown of voting rights
  Other reason:

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Legal entity: Ministry of Finance on behalf of the State of Norway
City of registered office, country: Oslo, Norway

4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
 

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
29 Sep 2022

6. Total positions
  % of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)		 % of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)		 Total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)		 Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
New 2.86 % 2.93 % 5.79 % 171799994
Previous notification 3.000198721095 % 3.73 % 6.73 % /

7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN Absolute In %
  Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)		 Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
DE000A161408 0 4916574 0.00 % 2.86 %
Total 4916574 2.86 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
Shares on loan (right to recall) N/A At any time 4725418 2.75 %
    Total 4725418 2.75 %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
CFD N/A At any time Cash 309183 0.18 %
      Total 309183 0.18 %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
  Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
State of Norway % % %
Norges Bank % % 5.79 %

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)

Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both
% % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:
 

Date
03 Oct 2022


06.10.2022 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: HelloFresh SE
Prinzenstraße 89
10969 Berlin
Germany
Internet: www.hellofreshgroup.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

1458555  06.10.2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1458555&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
All news about HELLOFRESH SE
08:37aPvr : HelloFresh SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Se..
EQ
10/04HELLOFRESH : Barclays remains its Buy rating
MD
09/30HELLOFRESH : Bernstein reiterates its Sell rating
MD
09/27HELLOFRESH : Bernstein remains a Sell rating
MD
09/19HELLOFRESH : DZ Bank reaffirms its Neutral rating
MD
09/19HelloFresh SE(XTRA:HFG) added to Germany MDAX Index (Performance)
CI
09/16HelloFresh SE(XTRA:HFG) dropped from Germany DAX Index (Performance)
CI
09/12HelloFresh Working With U.S. Regulator Following Public Health Alert Over Meal Kits
DJ
09/12Hellofresh: working closely with U.S. regulator after public health alert
RE
09/09Hellofresh Se : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on HELLOFRESH SE
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 7 579 M 7 473 M 7 473 M
Net income 2022 193 M 190 M 190 M
Net cash 2022 59,9 M 59,0 M 59,0 M
P/E ratio 2022 19,4x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 3 749 M 3 696 M 3 696 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,49x
EV / Sales 2023 0,41x
Nbr of Employees 14 635
Free-Float 94,0%
Chart HELLOFRESH SE
Duration : Period :
HelloFresh SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HELLOFRESH SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Last Close Price 21,86 €
Average target price 54,24 €
Spread / Average Target 148%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Dominik S. Richter Chief Executive Officer
Christian Gärtner Chief Financial Officer
John H. Rittenhouse Chairman-Supervisory Board
Ursula Radeke-Pietsch Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Derek Zissman Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HELLOFRESH SE-67.63%3 696
WALMART INC.-7.22%360 777
SYSCO CORPORATION-3.88%38 211
KROGER-1.46%31 925
LOBLAW COMPANIES LIMITED7.60%26 543
WOOLWORTHS GROUP LIMITED-11.26%26 325