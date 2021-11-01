Q3 statement / Q3 financial report 2021

HelloFresh SE Quarterly Statement Q3 2021

Financial Performance of the Group

Consolidated income statement for the third quarter 2021 ended 30 September

3 months ended 9 months ended In MEUR 30-Sep-21 30-Sep-20 YoY 30-Sep-21 30-Sep-20 YoY Revenue 1,415.5 970.2 45.9% 4,413.4 2,641.4 67.1% Procurement Expenses (489.8) (332.4) (47.3 %) (1,509.8) (915.3) (65.0%) % of revenue (34.6 %) (34.3 %) (0.3 pp) (34.2 %) (34.7 %) 0.4 pp Fulfilment Expenses (613.8) (379.8) (61.6 %) (1,790.4) (1,014.5) (76.5 %) % of revenue (43.4 %) (39.1 %) (4.2 pp) (40.6 %) (38.4 %) (2.2 pp) Contribution margin 311.9 258.0 20.9% 1,113.3 711.6 56.4 % Contribution margin (excl. SBC) 318.0 259.3 22.6% 1,128.0 715.4 57.7 % % of revenue 22.5% 26.7% (4.3 pp) 25.6% 27.1 % (1.5 pp) Marketing Expenses (209.5) (124.3) (68.5 %) (640.9) (326.6) (96.2 %) % of revenue (14.8 %) (12.8 %) (2.0 pp) (14.5 %) (12.4 %) (2.2 pp) Marketing Expenses (excl. SBC) (209.1) (123.5) (69.3 %) (640.6) (324.4) (97.5 %) % of revenue (14.8 %) (12.7 %) (2.0 pp) (14.5 %) (12.3 %) (2.2 pp) General and Administrative Expenses, other (61.0) (41.6) (46.7%) (165.9) (112.2) (47.9 %) income and expenses % of revenue (4.3 %) (4.3 %) - pp (3.8 %) (4.2 %) 0.5 pp General and Administrative Expenses, other (58.5) (37.5) (56.0%) (164.4) (100.0) (64.4 %) income and expenses (excl. SBC) % of revenue (4.1 %) (3.9 %) (0.3 pp) (3.7 %) (3.8 %) 0.1 pp EBIT 41.4 92.1 (55.0%) 306.4 272.8 12.3 % % of revenue 2.9% 9.5% (6.6 pp) 6.9% 10.3% (3.4 pp) Depreciation and Amortization 25.5 11.6 (119.7%) 65.9 33.7 (95.4%) EBITDA 67.0 103.7 (35.4%) 372.3 306.5 21.5% % of revenue 4.7% 10.7% (6.0 pp) 8.4% 11.6% (3.2 pp) Special items* 4.0 4.7 15.3% 7.8 6.7 (15.9 %) Share-based compensation expenses 8.9 6.3 (40.4%) 16.6 18.2 8.6 % AEBITDA 79.8 114.7 (30.4%) 396.8 331.4 19.7% % of revenue 5.6% 11.8% (6.2 pp) 9.0% 12.5% (3.6 pp) AEBIT 54.3 103.1 (47.3%) 330.9 297.7 11.2% % of revenue 3.8% 10.6% (6.8 pp) 7.5% 11.3 % (3.8 pp)

*Special items consist of share-based compensation expenses and other special items of a nonrecurring nature, which include expenses related to legal

and other services incurred in connection with M&A-transactions,one-off costs related to reorganisations and restructurings and prior period related effects. Special items do not adjust for any potential impact that the COVID-19 pandemic might have had on the result of the Group. These remain within normal operation result.

During the third quarter 2021, HelloFresh continued to deliver strong revenue growth compared with the third quarter 2020 with 45.9% growth on a euro basis, and 44.9% on a constant currency basis. As a result, the Group revenue increased from MEUR 970.2 in the third quarter 2020 to MEUR 1,415.5 in this quarter. The revenue growth was driven by a year-on-year increase in active customers by 38.8%, which reached 6.94m, compared to 5.00m in the same period last year, together with a corresponding increase in number of orders. Average order value has further increased to EUR 51.3 against an already ambitious benchmark from last year, primarily driven by an AOV expansion in our US segment. Average order rate per customer has also increased slightly to 4.0, despite a return towards more normal seasonality in the third quarter 2021 compared to the previous year. This has been driven by continued strong customer engagement and retention.

Contribution margin (excluding share-based compensation expenses) as a percentage of revenue in the third quarter 2021 has decreased to 22.5% compared to 26.7% in the third quarter 2020. Procurement expenses have slightly increased across the Group at 34.6% of revenue in Q3 2021 due to certain underlying inflationary trends in ingredient pricing. Fulfilment expenses increased more meaningfully by (4.2 pp) of revenue during the third quarter 2021. This is primarily driven by (i) a continued rapid expansion of our fulfilment capacity and associated launch and ramp-up costs,