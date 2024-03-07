FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX) - Hellofresh shares came under heavy pressure in after-hours trading on Thursday. The reason was a bleak outlook. In Tradegate trading, the cooking box supplier's share price fell by 9.2 percent compared to the Xetra closing price. The share price had already recorded moderate losses in a good market environment. The post-bullish setback indicates a drop below the previous low since 2019. The share marked this low in February at EUR 10.92. Most recently, only 10.75 euros were paid on Tradegate.

According to the announcement, Hellofresh achieved its forecast for the 2023 financial year, but investors were once again disappointed by the overall package of news. The focus was on the fact that Hellofresh withdrew its medium-term targets due to the significant change in the business environment. It is unlikely that the targets previously set for 2025 will be achieved, the press release stated. A turnover of ten billion euros and an operating result (Aebitda) of one billion euros had been envisaged. Targets for the current year were also published./tih/jha/