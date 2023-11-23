ZURICH (dpa-AFX Broker) - The major Swiss bank UBS has started the valuation of Hellofresh shares with a "Sell" rating and a price target of 14 euros. The business model had made the cooking box mail order company strong in the Corona period, but post-Covid it is causing a sag, analyst Jo Barnet-Lamb wrote in a study published on Thursday. He considers the market expectations for 2024 to be too high. In the context of probably falling forecasts, the low valuation also appears in a different light./ag/la

