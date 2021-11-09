HLO 2021 AGM CEO Address and Presentation

CEO's Address

Melbourne, 10 November 2021

Welcome

Thank you for joining us this morning and for your continued support of Helloworld Travel Limited.

In particular, I welcome back our many long-term shareholders and of course welcome our new shareholders.

Financial Results

The financial outcomes from FY21 are clear from the numbers but I believe it's very important to highlight not just our financial performance but to also emphasise the extraordinary work of the very dedicated group of people both within the Helloworld businesses and in our travel agency and broker networks throughout both Australia and New Zealand.

It's been a period of exceptional challenge since March 2020, nearly two years ago and the incredible lengths that all of our personnel have gone to and the sacrifices they have made to keep the business going and to keep our costs under control has been testament to their commitment, dedication and professionalism. Similarly, the heroic efforts made by the owners and managers of the agencies that make up our retail agency and broker networks in Australia and New Zealand has been extraordinary.

Victory belongs to those who believe in it the most and believe in it the longest and within the Helloworld Branded, Associate, Magellan Travel, My Travel Group and MTA businesses in Australia and amongst the Branded, Associate, My Travel Group and Travel Broker networks in New Zealand the agents in our networks battened down the hatches and through sheer grit and determination have kept the lights on, ready for what is now finally emerging, namely the re-opening of Australia and New Zealand to the world.

From an airline perspective, Qantas has led the charge and already recommenced flights to Los Angeles and London and before the end of this month to Singapore. December will see the resumption of flights to Fiji, new schedules are already announced to commence operating in January to Johannesburg, Phuket and Bangkok and Qantas has announced new services directly to Delhi, putting Qantas direct services to India for the first time in over 20 years.

Much additional capacity is coming back across the Pacific, into Asia, Japan and to Europe and the UK and bookings are coming back very strongly.