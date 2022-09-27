Advanced search
    H5E   DE000A0EQ578

HELMA EIGENHEIMBAU AG

(H5E)
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  04:39 2022-09-27 am EDT
29.20 EUR   -17.98%
09/26HELMA Eigenheimbau AG adjusts forecast
EQ
08/31Helma Eigenheimbau : Company presentation September 2022 Download PDF
PU
08/11HELMA Eigenheimbau Aktiengesellschaft Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 30, 2022
CI
DD: HELMA Eigenheimbau AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

09/27/2022 | 04:09am EDT
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

27.09.2022 / 10:06 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Gerrit
Last name(s): Janssen

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
HELMA Eigenheimbau AG

b) LEI
529900Z5OVX74EG2PD20 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A0EQ578

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
29.90 EUR 4485.00 EUR
30.00 EUR 25500.00 EUR
30.00 EUR 14310.00 EUR
30.00 EUR 690.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
29.9900 EUR 44985.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
27/09/2022; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Name: XETRA
MIC: XETR


27.09.2022 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: HELMA Eigenheimbau AG
Zum Meersefeld 4
31275 Lehrte
Germany
Internet: www.helma.de

 
End of News EQS News Service

78475  27.09.2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1450453&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
