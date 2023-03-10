Advanced search
HELMA Eigenheimbau AG: Management Board contract of André Müller extended

03/10/2023 | 05:13am EST
EQS-News: HELMA Eigenheimbau AG / Key word(s): Personnel
HELMA Eigenheimbau AG: Management Board contract of André Müller extended

10.03.2023 / 11:11 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

HELMA Eigenheimbau AG: Management Board contract of André Müller extended

Lehrte, March 10, 2023 – At its most recent meeting, the Supervisory Board passed a resolution to extend the contract of Mr. André Müller as a member of the Management Board of HELMA Eigenheimbau AG by another two years until June 30, 2025. Mr. Müller has been a member of the Management Board of HELMA Eigenheimbau AG since July 1, 2018, and is responsible especially for the areas of project development, technology and energy self-sufficient houses. The Supervisory Board would like to express its sincere thanks to Mr. Müller for his high level of commitment and looks forward to a continued trusting and constructive cooperation.

About HELMA Eigenheimbau AG:
HELMA Eigenheimbau AG (HELMA) is one of the leading German building service providers offering the full service range. The focus is on the development, planning, sale and construction management of individually planned detached houses built on customers' properties applying the traditional solid construction method ("brick on brick"). Through the HELMA Wohnungsbau GmbH subsidiary – which operates as a broadly diversified project and property developer – the possibility also exists in various metropolitan regions across Germany to acquire individual dream houses together with suitable land plots on a one-stop-shop basis. Furthermore, HELMA Wohnungsbau GmbH realises high-quality semi-detached and terraced houses as well as apartment construction projects in sought-after locations.

With the realisation of holiday houses and apartments at locations enjoying well-developed infrastructures – predominantly on the North Sea and Baltic Sea coasts, as well as at attractive locations on lakes, rivers and in low mountain regions in Germany – the HELMA Ferienimmobilien GmbH subsidiary is meanwhile the leading company in its market segment. Its offering addresses mainly private customers for their own use or as a capital investment.

As a financing and building insurance broker, the Hausbau Finanz GmbH subsidiary completes the HELMA Group's product range.

Since it was founded in 1980, HELMA has transferred well over 10,000 attractive residential and holiday properties to satisfied customers. More than 400 employees and specialist advisors ensure that meanwhile around 1,000 further properties are added annually. HELMA – we love to build for your life.

IR contact:
Elaine Heise, Investor Relations
Phone: +49 (0)5132 8850 345
E-Mail: ir@helma.de


10.03.2023 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: HELMA Eigenheimbau AG
Zum Meersefeld 4
31275 Lehrte
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)5132/8850-345
Fax: +49 (0)5132/8850-111
E-mail: info@helma.de
Internet: www.helma.de
ISIN: DE000A0EQ578
WKN: A0EQ57
Indices: Scale 30
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Scale), Hamburg, Hanover, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1579247

 
End of News EQS News Service

1579247  10.03.2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1579247&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2023
