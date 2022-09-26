Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. HELMA Eigenheimbau AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    H5E   DE000A0EQ578

HELMA EIGENHEIMBAU AG

(H5E)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  02:58 2022-09-26 pm EDT
33.90 EUR   -7.38%
02:43pHELMA Eigenheimbau AG adjusts forecast
EQ
08/31Helma Eigenheimbau : Company presentation September 2022 Download PDF
PU
08/11HELMA Eigenheimbau Aktiengesellschaft Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 30, 2022
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

HELMA Eigenheimbau AG adjusts forecast

09/26/2022 | 02:43pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

EQS-Ad-hoc: HELMA Eigenheimbau AG / Key word(s): Forecast
HELMA Eigenheimbau AG adjusts forecast

26-Sep-2022 / 20:40 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

HELMA Eigenheimbau AG adjusts forecast

HELMA Eigenheimbau AG announces that it is adjusting its forecast for the 2022 financial year. The background to this is that a major subcontractor of the HELMA Group has filed for insolvency proceedings. This will have a significant impact on HELMA Eigenheimbau AG after review by the Management Board. In particular, revenues will be postponed until 2023. In addition, significant cost increases are to be expected.

Against this background, and also taking into account the possibility that new order intake in the second half of the year will be below target due to the current economic development, the Management Board now expects revenues of EUR 300 - 320 million (previously EUR 360 million) and EBT of EUR 20 million (previously EUR 30 million) for 2022.

IR contact:
Daniel Weseloh, Investor Relations
Phone: +49 (0)5132 8850 221
E-Mail: ir@helma.de

26-Sep-2022 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: HELMA Eigenheimbau AG
Zum Meersefeld 4
31275 Lehrte
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)5132/8850-345
Fax: +49 (0)5132/8850-111
E-mail: info@helma.de
Internet: www.helma.de
ISIN: DE000A0EQ578
WKN: A0EQ57
Indices: Scale 30
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Scale), Hamburg, Hanover, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1450339

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

1450339  26-Sep-2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1450339&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
All news about HELMA EIGENHEIMBAU AG
02:43pHELMA Eigenheimbau AG adjusts forecast
EQ
08/31Helma Eigenheimbau : Company presentation September 2022 Download PDF
PU
08/11HELMA Eigenheimbau Aktiengesellschaft Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended ..
CI
08/11Helma Eigenheimbau Ag : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
08/11Helma Eigenheimbau : Company presentation August 2022 Download PDF
PU
08/11HELMA Eigenheimbau AG reports record figures for H1 2022 and specifies its FY 2022 guid..
EQ
08/11Helma Eigenheimbau Aktiengesellschaft Provides Revenue Guidance for the Year 2022
CI
07/05Helma Eigenheimbau : Company presentation July 2022 Download PDF
PU
07/01HELMA Eigenheimbau AG reports strong order intake in H1 2022
EQ
06/09Helma Eigenheimbau : Company presentation June 2022 Download PDF
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 362 M 352 M 352 M
Net income 2022 20,3 M 19,7 M 19,7 M
Net Debt 2022 220 M 214 M 214 M
P/E ratio 2022 7,23x
Yield 2022 5,54%
Capitalization 146 M 141 M 142 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,01x
EV / Sales 2023 0,98x
Nbr of Employees 360
Free-Float 69,7%
Chart HELMA EIGENHEIMBAU AG
Duration : Period :
HELMA Eigenheimbau AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HELMA EIGENHEIMBAU AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 36,60 €
Average target price 78,45 €
Spread / Average Target 114%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Gerrit Janssen Chief Executive Officer
Karl-Heinz Maerzke Managing Director
Peter Plathe Member-Supervisory Board
Sven Aßmann Chairman-Supervisory Board
Paul Morzynski Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HELMA EIGENHEIMBAU AG-43.69%142
CHINA VANKE CO., LTD.-11.74%27 342
VONOVIA SE-54.64%17 024
VINHOMES-31.83%10 507
VINGROUP-34.81%9 798
DEUTSCHE WOHNEN SE-48.92%7 290